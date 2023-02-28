Buchheister to assume duties March 1, 2023 and will work with Mike Kaplan on transition through the end of the 2023 season

ASPEN SNOWMASS, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Snowmass names Geoff Buchheister as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Buchheister will lead Aspen Snowmass's Mountain Division and will begin work March 1, 2023. Geoff's first priority will be to spend the next two months learning and transitioning responsibilities from Mike Kaplan who officially retires on April 30, 2023, after working for Aspen Skiing Company for the past 30 years. Geoff joins Aspen Snowmass from his current role as Chief Operating Officer at Whistler Blackcomb, the largest resort in North America, where he has been since 2019.

"While this process took longer than expected, we firmly believe it was worth the wait. In the end, we found the ideal candidate to lead our ski and summer-time mountain operations into the future," says Jim Crown. "Geoff has a long history in the industry, a true passion for the sport and understands the importance of long-term planning, community relations, and the vital role employees play in delivering guests a world-class experience."

Buchheister has nearly 25 years of overall ski industry experience, primarily gained at Park City where he spent 16 years in various leadership roles. He joined Vail Resorts in 2014 when they acquired Park City Mountain Resort, and then was appointed to lead the company's urban ski areas: Afton Alps, Minnesota, Mt. Brighton, Michigan, and Wilmot, Wisconsin. In 2017 he was named general manager of Keystone, Colorado before taking on his current role at Whistler Blackcomb.

"Geoff and I connected on so many levels," says Mike Kaplan, president and CEO, Aspen Snowmass. "He has a deep understanding of the business, but just as important, he is a lifelong skier and has a deep tie to the mountain lifestyle. He worked his way up through the industry and understands the importance of building a solid team and putting employees first."

Buchheister is a Colorado native who grew up in Winter Park, Colorado where his father was a ski resort executive for 44 years and was instrumental in starting the National Sports Center for the Disabled and became the organization's first CEO. Geoff attended the University of Colorado at Boulder where he was a three-time NCAA All-American racer on the ski team. His wife Tina grew up ski racing in Slovenia and was a NCAA All-American for the University of Utah. They have two children, a 16-year-old daughter, Stella, who skis for Team Summit Colorado and is on the national development group for the U.S. Ski Team and a 13-year-old son, Luka who has been racing with the Whistler Mountain Ski Club in British Columbia.

"I'm incredibly excited to be returning to Colorado and joining the Aspen Skiing Company team," says Buchheister. "I feel a strong connection to the values that the Crown family brings to this organization, and I look forward to being part of this team. Aspen has such deep history, built by a community that loves and celebrates its unique mountain culture. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to listen and learn as I integrate into the company and the community."

