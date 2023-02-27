John F. Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, to Address CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023 in Houston

World's preeminent energy conference to focus on 'Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security.' Learn more at www.ceraweek.com

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John F. Kerry, will address delegates at the 41st annual CERAWeek by S&P Global, March 6-10 in Houston.

The first-ever Principal to sit on the U.S. National Security Council entirely dedicated to climate change, Mr. Kerry previously served as the 68th U.S. Secretary of State and as a U.S. Senator representing Massachusetts.

"We are pleased again to welcome Secretary Kerry among the distinguished speakers at CERAWeek by S&P Global," said Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and conference chair. "At a time when geopolitics are reshaping the global energy landscape like never before and concerns for energy and climate security are at the forefront, his knowledge and experience at the epicenters of international politics and global climate diplomacy will be a timely and important contribution to the critical dialogues taking place at this year's conference."

Sec. Kerry will join the world's energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities addressing this year's conference.

CERAWeek 2023: Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security will examine how a new era of global uncertainty and change is reshaping challenges and opportunities for the energy transition. The conference will explore strategies and solutions for reducing emissions while meeting growing energy demand—all as the world grapples with shifting geopolitics, economic uncertainty and the upheaval of war.

The CERAWeek 2023 conference program will explore key themes related to:

The Energy Trilemma: Balancing security, transition and affordability

Geopolitics and Geoeconomics: An era of volatility

Competitive Landscape, Technology and Innovation

Financing the Energy Future: The capital transition

Supply Chains, Commodity Markets and Energy Transition

Future Workforce: Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and next-generation skills

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in the energy space ranging from digitalization, AI, cybersecurity, analytics and connectivity, robotics, blockchain, additive manufacturing, mobility and decarbonization technologies. The 2023 program will also feature expanded "Agora Hubs"—dedicated areas focused on hydrogen, carbon and climate.

CERAWeek 2023 speakers will include (partial list):

Jennifer Granholm – Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy

Bernard Looney – CEO, bp

Pedro Pizarro – President and CEO, Edison International

Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies

Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum

John Podesta – Senior Advisor for Clean Energy and Implementation and Chair of the National Climate Task Force, The White House

Amin H. Nasser – President and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Hon. Lisa Murkowski – United States Senator, Alaska

Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron

Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor

Wael Sawan – CEO, Shell

Hon. Joe Manchin – United States Senator, West Virginia

Douglas Peterson – President and CEO, S&P Global

Adam Selipsky – CEO, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

David M. Rubenstein – Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

H.E. Haitham Al Ghais – Secretary General, OPEC

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber – Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Special Envoy for Climate Change, United Arab Emirates ; Group CEO and managing Director, ADNOC

Meg O'Neil – CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy

Dr. Fatih Birol – Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Claudio Descalzi – CEO, Eni

Josu Jon Imaz – CEO, Repsol

Meg Gentle – Executive Director, HIF Global

Hon. Andrew Sullivan – United States Senator, Alaska

Ernie Thrasher – Founder and CEO, Xcoal Energy and Resources

Jose W. Fernandez -- Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, U.S. Department of State

John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy

Willie L. Phillips – Acting Chairman, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Jean-Pascal Tricoire – Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade – Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, EDP

Zoe Yujnovich – Upstream Director, Shell

Barbara Burger – Senior Advisor, Lazard

Christian Bruch – President and CEO, Siemens Energy

Richard Adkerson – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Freeport-McMoRan

Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, Schlumberger

Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG

Sunita Narain – Director General, Center for Science and Environment

Hon. Michael S. Regan – Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Charif Souki – Executive Chairman of the Board, Tellurian

Amos Hochstein – Special Presidential Coordinator, U.S. Department of State

Dan Brouillette – President, Sempra Infrastructure, former U.S. Secretary of Energy

Daniel Poneman – President and CEO, Centrus Energy

Ernest Moniz – Founder and CEO, Energy Futures Initiative and former U.S. Secretary of Energy

Felipe Bayón – CEO, Ecopetrol S.A.

Walter Isaacson – Leonard Lauder Professor of American History and Values, Tulane University

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023 will be held March 6-10 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2023 are required to apply for accreditation. Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.ceraweek.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek2023/cw23registration/login. Select "Media" from the list of registration options to submit your application.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

