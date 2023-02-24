ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 24, 2023

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023

Satanism, Atheism & Religion

Artificial Intelligence

AI Regulation & Business/Communications

Gambling & Addiction

Proton Therapy in Oncology

Entomology & Insects

Crime & Trauma

Satanism, Atheism, & Religion

Hillel Gray

Assistant Teaching Professor, Comparative Religion

Miami University

"Satanist do not worship the devil. Satanists are atheist. They do not believe in Satan as a being or a person."

Areas of expertise: Judaism; Jewish law; religious bioethics; transgender; environmental ethics; fundamentalism or religious "extremism"

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hillelgray/

Website: https://www.miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Artificial Intelligence

Heidi McKee, PhD

Professor Affiliate Faculty, Armstrong Interactive Media Studies

Miami University

"In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made significant strides in various industries, from healthcare to finance and beyond. The technology is being used for tasks such as diagnosing diseases, automating mundane jobs and even creating art. However, with these advancements come concerns about the future of jobs, privacy and ethics."

AI technology. Heidi McKee's research continues to focus on a variety of areas, including professional communication and digital networks, examining in particular the rhetorics of artificial intelligence.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/heidimckee/

Website: https://www.miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

AI Regulation & Business/Communications

James Porter, PhD

Professor of English and Emerging Technology in Business & Design

Miami University

Our legislative system needs to address these issues. So far it has been slow to keep up with technological changes— particularly related to AI developments—and in the U.S. there is an unfortunate tendency, by some, to see regulation as a dirty word, as inimical to entrepreneurship. The EU is ahead of the US in recognizing that standards and guidance are ultimately good for business, because they promote the development of products that protect the rights and safety of citizens, versus trying to backtrack and regulate products only after clear harms result.

Porter is currently examining how AI technology development is changing professional communication practices, from the standpoint of rhetoric and ethics.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/porterje/

Website: https://www.miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Gambling & Addiction

Matthew McMurray

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology

Miami University

Quote in reference to research on addiction and gambling: "If we expose those rats to chronic stress, we see their decision-making gets bad. They prefer the risky option regardless of its probability, just like a gambling addict. When we treat those stressed animals with psilocybin, their decision making gets much better."

My research program seeks to understand the neurobiological factors associated with decision-making, drug abuse, and adolescent development. It is particularly focused on how these factors change over the lifespan and interact with each other to drive complex behavior and disease. My current research involves psilocybin and how it effects decision making and addition.

https://miamioh.edu/cas/academics/departments/psychology/about/faculty-staff/mcmurray-matthew/index.html

Website: https://www.miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Proton Therapy in Oncology

Nancy Price Mendenhall, M.D. FACR, FASTRO

Medical Director - UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, Professor - UF College of Medicine, Associate Chair - UF Health Jacksonville Department of Radiation Oncology

UF Health Proton Therapy Institute

"Our patients receive customized treatments designed to give them the best chance for a cure with the least amount of potential side effects during and after treatment."

As Medical Director, Dr. Mendenhall has the expertise and experience, with more than 39 years in the field, to discuss topics such as cancer risk, cancer diagnosis, cancer treatments and the latest cancer research. She is a leader in treating cancer with proton therapy, as well as an excellent role model for women seeking STEM and/or medical and/or leadership careers.

https://www.floridaproton.org/about-us/physicians-staff/nancy-price-mendenhall-md

Website: www.floridaproton.org

Media contact: Theresa Makrush, tmakrush@shepherdagenyc.com

Entomology & Insects

Dr. Aaron T. Dossey

President, Founder and Owner

All Things Bugs

Insects make up the largest and most diverse group of organisms on the planet. However, relatively little research has been done to utilize these features of insects for the benefit of people and our planet.

Biomedical Science, Biochemistry, Entrepreneurship, Business, Molecular Biology, Entomology, Food Science, Biodiversity, Sustainability, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Food Security, Insects, Science, Politics, Policy, Environment, Climate Change, Environmental, Protein, Alternative Protein, I am also president and founder of the nonprofit "Invertebrate Studies Institute" www.isibugs.org

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aarontdossey/

Website: www.allthingsbugs.com

Media contact: Dr. Aaron Todd Dossey, support@isibugs.org

Crime & Trauma

Pamela Garber

Psychotherapist

Never Walk Alone - NYC

"When random street crime hits one person, our entire way of life is bruised."

As a therapist in private practice, I can discuss the impact street crime has on our quality of life, with particular emphasis on how trauma survivors are impacted by random street crime, the redirecting of therapy sessions to accommodate the pressing topic of crime, various business and family matters spurred on from crime. In addition, the passive mentality of "acceptance" of this so-called new normal and how responding to crime with acceptance is both a breeding ground for victimhood and a threat to our way of life on all levels-from commerce, education, dating, family, and faith.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamela-garber-950b894b/

Website: Grandcentralcounselinggroup.com Neverwalkalonenyc.com

Media contact: Pamela Garber, Pamelagarber@gmail.com

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

