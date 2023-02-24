Former Winston & Strawn Partner Dane Drobny Returns to Firm's Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Dane Drobny as a partner in the firm's Chicago office and as a member of the Transactions Department.

A former Winston partner who worked at the firm for 18 years, Dane returns after serving as Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Groupon, Inc., where he oversaw the company's legal and human resources functions. His responsibilities encompassed managing the legal affairs of a global, public company, including board governance, securities law, litigation, privacy, government affairs, insurance and risk management, intellectual property, and employment and compliance.

Prior to Groupon, Dane was Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Sears Holdings Corporation.

"I started my career at Winston as a Litigation associate, and I am beyond thrilled to rejoin such an amazing firm with incredible people," said Dane. "The high-level legal and client service experience I obtained at Winston provided an outstanding foundation for my subsequent service as both General Counsel and a management team member at two renowned corporate brands. I look forward to the opportunity to leverage that experience—and the broad-based business and legal knowledge I was fortunate enough to acquire—to help serve Winston's diverse roster of clients."

"Dane's in-house experience included overseeing complicated public company transactions, complex litigations, and significant restructurings, including acquisitions of new business models, strategic divestments, and sophisticated international market exits," said Cardelle Spangler, managing partner of Winston's Chicago office. "That background, combined with his previous litigation role at our firm, will make him invaluable to clients seeking practical solutions to their business challenges."

"Dane is an outstanding lawyer with a compelling combination of legal and senior-level executive and leadership experience," said Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of Winston & Strawn. "We are delighted to welcome him back to Winston to help serve business clients in need of his real-world strategic approach and insights."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

