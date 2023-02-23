Northern Tool + Equipment Brings First Ever Live broadcast of Sons of Speed vintage motorcycle racing to Next Level Sports & Entertainment and live streaming on YouTube

Tools for the Trades™ brings local high school students to pits for hands on experience working in the trades

NEW SMYRNA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Sons of Speed® will be broadcast on Next Level Sports & Entertainment available on multiple cable and streaming platforms around the globe and live-streamed on YouTube , bringing all the excitement of the classic motorcycle racing series to fans who can't make it to the track.

With color commentary from NASCAR's Kyle Petty , viewers will be fully immersed in the races from the comfort of their homes. The races are possible thanks to presenting sponsor Northern Tool + Equipment and live stream sponsors Twin Power , Mercer and Holland Transfer Co . Races begin at noon EST on Saturday, March 4.

During Daytona Bike Week, Sons of Speed centers around racers competing on vintage motorcycles racing on a steeply banked track hitting speeds up to 80 mph. The race takes inspiration from the early 20th century board track racing that showcases pre-1950 V-twin motorcycles. The Sons of Speed race was created to showcase vintage motorcycles and expose the next generation to the history and excitement of motorcycle racing.

Additionally, Northern Tool + Equipment will welcome three students from Deltona's Pine Ridge High to New Smyrna Speedway on Friday, March 3. They will meet Sons of Speed participating racers and work on vintage motorcycles together as part of Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program.

Tools for the Trades was created to help address the skilled trades labor gap by providing schools, students, and instructors with the proper equipment for teaching the trades to the next generation. The students selected are seniors currently enrolled in classes providing the skills needed to pursue a career in the trades. Northern Tool + Equipment will also donate tools and equipment to their school's CTE program.

"As a company dedicated to supporting skilled solvers and serious DIY-ers, our partnership with Sons of Speed was natural," said Suresh Krishna, president & CEO of Northern Tool + Equipment. "Welcoming the students from Pine Ridge High to the racetrack highlights the amazing variety of professional opportunities out there for skilled trades, including welders and fabricators."

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, they have 130 U.S. retail locations and provide a deep selection of more than 110,000 products online. With a passion for both giving back and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected to Northern Tool through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube , Pinterest

About Twin Power:

Since 1982, Twin Power has been designing and producing high quality parts and accessories for the American V-Twin enthusiast. Driven by the same passion that fuels the American V-Twin scene, Twin Power is relentless in its pursuit of quality, functionality, and value. The Twin Power line now covers everything from yesterday's old school to tomorrow's classics. From pistons for Ironhead Sportsters to high-tech lithium-ion batteries, we have more performance parts for more applications than ever, tested in independent testing labs to ensure that they fit and work like they should. Through it all, our philosophy has remained true: Twin Power is a brand by bikers, for bikers. If we won't run it on our own rides, we won't sell it to you. More information can be found at twinpower-usa.com . #FITSLIKEITSHOULD Tag your Twins. Share the love.

About Mercer Transport:

Founded in 1977, Mercer Transportation has grown from one truck to one of the largest and most recognized fleets in North America. Over the decades, we've earned the respect of contractors and customers through service and safe practices. As an irregular route carrier, we have expanded our capabilities from our roots as a flatbed carrier, to OD loads and cross-border shipments and now to a large dry van carrier. All the while, we have remained flexible to meet the needs of our customers and our owner-operators. Follow us on social: #mercertransportation, #mercertown and #mercerpride

About Holland Transfer Co:

Founded in 1907, Holland Transfer company started out with a team of horses and a drayage wagon. In their early days, Holland Transfer Co got its start hauling coal, wood, cotton, and other general commodities. Holland Transfer Co grew rapidly and soon expanded services by the addition of the first available trucks in 1915. Today, under Harvey Holdings Inc., serving domestic and global customers as a full circle 4PL, Holland Transfer/Holland Transportation Management Services has 100+ trucks on the road, and over 200,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space located in North Carolina. Holland Transfer Co is dedicated to optimizing their customers supply chain. Learn more about Holland Transfer Co. and the Harvey Holdings, Inc. companies at www.HarveyHoldings.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/harveyholdings , Twitter: https://twitter.com/harveyholdings

