Troika Media Group, Inc Retains Leading Investment Banking Firm Jefferies LLC to Optimize its Capital Structure and Explore Strategic Alternatives

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG"), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group, announces the engagement of Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies"), a leading global, full-service investment banking firm to optimize TMG's existing capital structure and to explore strategic alternatives. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable performance driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

Jefferies will lead the Company's efforts to optimize the Company's balance sheet and address its legacy capital structure, including its senior secured debt and to explore strategic alternatives. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is the Company's legal counsel.

Sid Toama, TMG's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have refined our business model since the acquisition of Converge Direct in second quarter 2022 to take advantage of sustainably higher margin opportunities to meaningfully improve strategic and financial results. We believe that now is the time to explore opportunities to optimize our capital structure and have engaged a market leader in Jefferies to maximize our ability to deliver shareholder value. We have worked closely with our senior secured lender over the last eight months and recently announced an Amended and Restated Limited Waiver, which provides us with time to explore different means to enhance shareholder value".

No assurance can be given as to the outcome or timing of these efforts. The Company does not intend to make any further announcements concerning this process unless and until the Company determines that disclosures are necessary or appropriate.

About Troika Media Group

TMG is a consumer engagement and customer acquisition consulting and solutions group based in New York. TMG delivers resilient brand equity, amplifying brands through emerging technology to deliver performance driven business growth. TMG's expertise is in Consumer Products and Services, Entertainment and Media, Sports and Sports Betting, Financial and Professional, Education, and eSports and Gaming sectors. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com.

About Jefferies

Forward-Looking Statements

