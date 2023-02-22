Goli® Nutrition Wins Gold for Digital Marketing Campaign

Taste Your Goals Campaign Announced as a Winner of 2023 AVA Digital Awards

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc., a pioneering wellness company recognized as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Vitamin Brand1 and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand1, has been recognized as a Gold winner in the 2023 AVA Digital Awards for the recently released Taste Your Goals campaign.

AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions – to websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts – to other forms of user-generated digital communication.

The Taste Your Goals campaign launched across national broadcast networks and digital media in January, showcasing Goli's mission of making health simple and delicious, one gummy at a time. Taste Your Goals encourages consumers to get so close to their goals, they can actually taste them.

"We are grateful to be recognized amongst many prestigious brands for our Taste Your Goals campaign,"said Goli's Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Vercelletto. "The Goli team that brought this concept to life worked tirelessly on this project because we believe in both the message behind it and our overall mission to make health simple for consumers."

To find additional information on Goli products, please visit www.goli.com , to view the award winning campaign please visit https://home.goli.com/tasteyourgoals , and for a complete list of winners, please visit www.avaawards.com .

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! At the core of it all, Goli Nutrition leads with purpose, attaining B Corp Certification for their Goli for Good initiatives. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

1SPINS MULO (powered by IRI) 52 weeks ending 01/01/23.

Contact: goli@behrmanpr.com

