Expense Management & AP Automation Workflows using Rutter's Write Accounting API

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rutter , the leading provider of Universal API for Accounting & Commerce , is introducing functionality for Expense Management and Accounts Payable automation workflows using Rutter's Write Accounting API for platforms like Quickbooks Online , Quickbooks Desktop , Netsuite , Xero , Sage , Microsoft Dynamics and Zohobooks .

Rutter has had hundreds of conversations with product teams building financial business software and works with leading companies like Ramp , Mercury , Airwallex, Alaanpay, and many more.

"We've seen a proliferation of new companies building for finance teams in the last few years, bringing in best-in-class product experiences to an otherwise traditional industry. From chatting with companies in this space, we observe that there's a common thread in what they need to do: they all help companies process money and in order to do that, they need to be able to read and push financial data into different financial systems. We're excited to be at the forefront of powering these workflows," shared Peter Zhou, Rutter's CEO.

These companies simplify these processes by automating multiple manual processes like procurement, invoice processing, paying invoices, writing expenses into companies' financial system and more by having these key accounting integrations.

Building these read-and-write integrations into accounting platforms is a complex problem. Rutter has seen product teams face challenges with learning the various parts of these accounting workflows for Expense Management and Accounts Payable automation, understanding how each step maps to endpoints of the API of accounting systems, and building the Read & Write accounting integrations.

Rutter has built the universal API for accounting , making it easy for any company looking to build expense management and accounts payable automation products and their integrations with accounting systems in days instead of months. Rutter provides a flexible and customizable abstraction that helps save product and engineering teams hundreds of hours, while also allowing for the full granularity you would get integrating into each individual platform.

About Rutter:

Rutter takes the complexity out of building integrations for business financial data and workflows. Our Universal Accounting & Commerce API allows companies to read and write data from multiple e-commerce platforms, accounting systems, and payment processors like Amazon , Shopify , Quickbooks , NetSuite , Walmart , Stripe , and more. Rutter has raised $27M from leading investors like a16z.

