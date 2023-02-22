Eaglestone Appoints Jason Richards as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglestone Holdings, a leading specialty infrastructure contractor in the Northeast, has announced the appointment of Jason Richards as Chief Executive Officer. Jason has a proven track record, with over thirty years' experience in the infrastructure services sector. Most recently, Jason served as President and COO of Albireo Energy, a large independent provider of building automation services doing business in over forty-five countries. Jason assumed the role as part of an executive transition, with Andru Coren, Eaglestone's former CEO, becoming Executive Chairman of the Board as a strategic partner.

As an officer of Albireo Energy for almost seven years, Jason was responsible for the strategic growth and operations of the business. Prior to Albireo, Jason had many successful roles in leading companies such as Sodexo, a family of MEPS businesses owned by PPL, Siemens and Honeywell. Jason is a mechanical and licensed professional engineer with a deep expertise in mechanical, building controls and energy service solutions to leading general contractors and direct owners.

Eaglestone is comprised of a dynamic force of over ten leading MEPS/FP contractors including The Pace Companies, PJ Mechanical and Commonwealth Electrical Technologies, among others, that collectively provide turnkey services for infrastructure, commercial and residential projects in the Northeast, with a further focus on energy efficiency services through its NYEE division. Eaglestone's collective companies have record backlogs and pipelines, and a long-standing history of providing breadth, sophistication and successful performance to its customers.

"Four years ago, with the partnership of Aterian Investment Partners, my idea became a reality. Since then, our family of companies has grown in size, in breadth of services, in sophistication and in market share. I cannot adequately convey the level of gratitude that I feel for everyone that has been instrumental in getting us to where we are today. I am confidently turning over the position of leadership to Eaglestone's new CEO, Jason Richards, in shepherding Eaglestone and our family of companies to new heights," stated Andru Coren.

"I am excited to be working with the Aterian and Eaglestone teams", said Jason Richards. "They have built a solid foundation and I look forward to leading and growing the future of the company."

"We are thrilled to back Andru's vision of creating the leading MEPS player in the New York area and beyond to serve its customers, including an unmatched service offering to its long-standing customers" said Michael Fieldstone, Partner and Co-Founder of Aterian Investment Partners. "Jason's track record in leading infrastructure service businesses with a deep understanding of building automation systems and energy efficiency opportunities will ensure effective execution of the long-term strategy for Eaglestone and its underlying companies," Fieldstone stated.

About Eaglestone Holdings

Eaglestone Holdings is a leading specialty infrastructure contractor and energy efficiency services provider in the Northeast, centered around the NYC metro area. Eaglestone is comprised of the "best in class" MEP/FP sub-contractors that are collectively able to provide turnkey services for a diverse array of commercial, residential, and government infrastructure projects. Eaglestone includes leading companies with decades of experience such as The Pace Companies, PJ Mechanical and Commonwealth Electrical Technologies, which perform mechanical, fire protection, plumbing, and electrical services and New York Energy & Environmental (NYEE) providing solar and energy conservation services. www.eaglestoneny.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009. www.aterianpartners.com

