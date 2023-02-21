Visit Freezing Wonderland in Chongli | Favorite Skiing Hub

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Great Wall New Media:

Skiing on snow and dancing on ice, a winter sports fever is again being felt across China and beyond. Chongli in the north of Hebei Province is a district of Beijing 2022 co-host city Zhangjiakou. It has attracted snow enthusiasts from all over the world to enjoy the charm of skiing in the 2022-2023 ice and snow season.

Currently, cold snow and ice has become the venue of a hot sport. Chongli boasts many large ski resorts. They include the Thaiwoo Ski Resort, the Wanlong Paradise Resort, the Fulong Four Seasons Resort, the Olympic Park, the Cuiyunshan International Resort and the Duolemei Holiday Resort. With 169 ski slopes totaling 162 kilometers, Chongli can meet the needs of all ski tourists and has become an ideal place for snow lovers to go.

In this ski fever, more participants are beginners. They become ski enthusiasts simply because of the influence of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Hearing that the Thaiwoo Ski Resort is completely built in the style of European and American ski towns and has the largest training area in Asia for beginners, ski lover Adrian Young can't wait to try it by himself. How does he feel about skiing there? Let's follow him to have a look!

