Property Inspect partners with King County Regional Homelessness Authority to assist in ending homelessness in the Greater Seattle region

SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Inspect Inc. The industry leader in compliance, inspections, and reporting software, is proud to announce its partnership with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA), uniting in its mission to end homelessness in Seattle and the regional King County, WA area.

In a recent report issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the latest available data revealed that 13,368 people were experiencing homelessness in the Seattle/King County area.

KCRHA's mission is to significantly decrease homelessness throughout King County, using technology, equity and social justice principles.

One way KCRHA seeks to achieve that mission is through the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, a federally funded program for assisting low-income families, elderly, and the disabled, so they are able to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Vouchers are administered by regional public housing agencies supported by federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

King County Regional Homelessness Authority Utilizes the Housing Choice Vouchers program, alongside support and resources that help homeless individuals and families find permanent housing. In 2022 alone the KCRHA served close to 10,000 households through the program, 17% of which are families with children.

KCRHA has added Property Inspect software to streamline the inspection process, for their team(s) that carry out Housing Quality Standards (HQS) inspections, a requirement under the voucher program.

Housing Quality Standards establish a criteria for private rental units and consist of 13 key aspects of housing quality standards. KCRHA has digitized and streamlined its HQS inspection process from pen and paper to an app and web-based inspection platform, cutting the time and cost it takes to inspect in half and allowing for the quick identification of any compliance and safety issues.

Ray Costello, Managing Director , Property Inspect, comments:

"It's an understatement to say we are honored to have the opportunity to be part of this community initiative in King County. At Property Inspect, we do believe that innovative, app-based inspection tools play a huge part in solving the issue of homelessness. We've seen it with our work in other municipalities in the United States, so we're proud to partner with KCRHA."

About Property Inspect

Property Inspect is a property inspection and operations platform designed to empower municipalities and housing providers by streamlining property operations and improving the lives of the people that manage them. Property Inspect works with Baltimore Housing Authority, Arlington Virginia Housing Authority and All Chicago To learn more about Property Inspect visit propertyinspect.com.

About King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA)

Every person deserves a safe and stable place to live. Building on the Puget Sound region's spirit of innovation and vision of shared prosperity, KCRHA was designed to unify and coordinate policy, funding, and services for people experiencing homelessness all across the greater Seattle area.

