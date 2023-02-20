Cox, Intel and Future Technologies collaborate to deliver end-to-end private networks for commercial customers

ATLANTA , Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications today announced that it is now collaborating with Intel and Future Technologies to design and deploy end-to-end managed private network solutions for public and private sector commercial customers.

The new go-to-market agreement combines Intel's portfolio of cloud-to-edge solutions; Future Technologies' segment expertise and system integration experience; and Cox's Edge infrastructure, fiber assets and its ability to end-to-end design, deliver and manage private wireless connectivity for a variety of business industries and sizes. Cox Private Networks launched in 2022, uses both LTE/5G and fixed wireless access and is part of the company's portfolio that works together to holistically serve commercial customers' connectivity, telecom and IT needs.

Initial Cox Private Network deployments include several smart city solutions. In an early smart park pilot with the city of Las Vegas, Cox built a managed private network that uses millimeter wave spectrum to transport high resolution data for insights on park usage, vehicle volumes and facility health. The company is now installing an additional private network that covers eight city blocks in Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont District and will support patrons and businesses with real-time insights focused on security, parking, noise levels, air quality and pedestrian counting. Cox has also used CBRS to build a private wireless network extension to connect low-income Mesa Public Schools students at home, increasing digital equity in the district. The customized private network solutions support other business use cases across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, government, higher education and campus/venue-based environments.

"The combined knowledge and expertise created by this new relationship will help us solve the biggest operational challenges with end-to-end network solutions, accelerate the journey of digital transformation and provide a better experience for employees, customers and visitors," said Jeff Breaux, executive vice president of Cox Business, the company's comprehensive commercial services division.

"Private LTE/5G is one of the fastest growing and most promising technologies, and customers are asking for assistance to pull together solutions for their unique business needs", said Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager, Intel Network Business Incubator Division. "This collaboration with Cox and Future Technologies brings together our collective domain expertise, system integration, product portfolio and customer support to help our customers implement private network solutions and meet the growing demands of enterprises."

"In combining Intel's product set and R&D depth along with Cox's infrastructure and managed services operations with Future Technologies' network planning, design and deployment expertise, we see this as a win-win for this partnership and our customers," comments Peter Cappiello, CEO, Future Technologies. "We have been delivering private networks to our customers for well over a decade and see this as a natural progression of our go-to-market strategy based on technology innovation and the growing needs of the market."

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial services division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides fiber-based network and managed and cloud solutions that support applications and create connected environments for more than 370,000 businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education, financial institutions and government organizations. We also serve most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecom carriers in the U.S. through our wholesale division. For more information, visit www.coxbusiness.com.

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for enterprise and government markets. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com

