Q4 2022 Results Highlight Improving Profitability

  • Annual contract value (ACV) grows 16% year over year (constant currency)
  • Pega Cloud gross margin reaches 70%
  • 2023 free cash flow expected to increase to $150 million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

"I'm pleased with our strong finish to 2022 and proud of our resilient team who performed so well in a year that included a number of major distractions and economic headwinds," said Alan Trefler, Pega founder and CEO. "We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us as we move into 2023. We're building a client-first business for the long-term, focused on a balance of growth and profitability."

"Surpassing $1 billion in subscription revenue is a significant milestone in our multi-year journey to transform our business," said Ken Stillwell, Pega COO and CFO. "As we complete the subscription transition in 2023, we're focused on our Rule of 40 progress, which will lead to significantly improved operating leverage and cash generation."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,




Year Ended

December 31,



2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

Total revenue

$         396,470


$         316,184


25 %


$      1,317,845


$      1,211,653


9 %

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$           34,613


$          (37,246)


*


$        (345,582)


$          (63,040)


(448) %

Net income - non-GAAP

$           68,341


$             3,051


2140 %


$           59,611


$           18,812


217 %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP

$               0.41


$              (0.46)


*


$              (4.22)


$              (0.77)


(448) %

Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$               0.82


$               0.04


1950 %


$               0.72


$               0.22


227 %


not meaningful

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,


Change


Year Ended

December 31,


Change

2022


2021



2022


2021


Pega Cloud

$  103,089

26 %


$    81,446

26 %


$    21,643

27 %


$  384,271

29 %


$  300,966

25 %


$    83,305

28 %

Maintenance

81,996

21 %


82,726

26 %


(730)

(1) %


317,564

24 %


320,257

26 %


(2,693)

(1) %

Subscription services

185,085

47 %


164,172

52 %


20,913

13 %


701,835

53 %


621,223

51 %


80,612

13 %

Subscription license

155,818

39 %


85,022

27 %


70,796

83 %


366,063

28 %


336,248

28 %


29,815

9 %

Subscription

340,903

86 %


249,194

79 %


91,709

37 %


1,067,898

81 %


957,471

79 %


110,427

12 %

Perpetual license

364

— %


11,250

4 %


(10,886)

(97) %


19,293

1 %


32,172

3 %


(12,879)

(40) %

Consulting

55,203

14 %


55,740

17 %


(537)

(1) %


230,654

18 %


222,010

18 %


8,644

4 %


$  396,470

100 %


$  316,184

100 %


$    80,286

25 %


$ 1,317,845

100 %


$ 1,211,653

100 %


$  106,192

9 %



(1)

 See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures.

Note: Constant currency measures are calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q4 2021.

2023 Guidance (1)

As of February 15, 2023, we are providing the following guidance:


Year Ended December 31, 2023

Annual contract value growth

11% - 13%


Year Ended December 31, 2023

(in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP


Non-GAAP (1)

Revenue

$1,400


$1,400

Diluted earnings per share

$0.02


$1.50

(in millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$                                  139

Free cash flow

$                                  150



(1)

A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-394-8218 (domestic), 1-323-994-2093 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1593309&tp_key=815b2c6ffa) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine;
  • reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
  • our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 15, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue








Subscription services

$          185,085


$          164,172


$          701,835


$          621,223

Subscription license

155,818


85,022


366,063


336,248

Perpetual license

364


11,250


19,293


32,172

Consulting

55,203


55,740


230,654


222,010

Total revenue

396,470


316,184


1,317,845


1,211,653

Cost of revenue








Subscription services

35,632


32,240


138,736


120,446

Subscription license

719


579


2,642


2,389

Perpetual license

2


77


175


229

Consulting

55,920


52,267


227,082


213,299

Total cost of revenue

92,273


85,163


368,635


336,363

Gross profit

304,197


231,021


949,210


875,290

Operating expenses








Selling and marketing

151,838


168,245


624,789


625,886

Research and development

73,176


69,065


294,349


260,630

General and administrative

23,204


25,899


117,734


83,506

Restructuring

21,743



21,743


Total operating expenses

269,961


263,209


1,058,615


970,022

Income (loss) from operations

34,236


(32,188)


(109,405)


(94,732)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(3,855)


(1,476)


4,560


(6,459)

Interest income

607


149


1,643


704

Interest expense

(1,910)


(2,209)


(7,792)


(7,956)

(Loss) on capped call transactions

(1,001)


(16,090)


(57,382)


(23,633)

Other income (loss), net

82


(19)


6,579


89

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

28,159


(51,833)


(161,797)


(131,987)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(6,454)


(14,587)


183,785


(68,947)

Net income (loss)

$           34,613


$          (37,246)


$         (345,582)


$          (63,040)

Earnings (loss) per share








Basic

$              0.42


$             (0.46)


$             (4.22)


$             (0.77)

Diluted

$              0.41


$             (0.46)


$             (4.22)


$             (0.77)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding








Basic

82,257


81,692


81,947


81,387

Diluted

87,339


81,692


81,947


81,387

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                   145,054


$                  159,965

Marketable securities

152,167


202,814

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

297,221


362,779

Accounts receivable

255,150


182,717

Unbilled receivables

213,719


226,714

Other current assets

80,388


68,008

Total current assets

846,478


840,218

Unbilled receivables

95,806


129,789

Goodwill

81,399


81,923

Other long-term assets

333,989


541,601

Total assets

$                 1,357,672


$                1,593,531

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                    18,195


$                   15,281

Accrued expenses

50,355


63,890

Accrued compensation and related expenses

127,728


120,946

Deferred revenue

325,212


275,844

Other current liabilities

17,450


9,443

Total current liabilities

538,940


485,404

Convertible senior notes, net

593,609


590,722

Operating lease liabilities

79,152


87,818

Other long-term liabilities

15,128


13,499

Total liabilities

1,226,829


1,177,443

Total stockholders' equity

130,843


416,088

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 1,357,672


$                1,593,531

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,


2022


2021

Net (loss)

$                   (345,582)


$                  (63,040)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities




Non-cash items

432,270


161,690

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

(64,352)


(59,532)

Cash provided by operating activities

22,336


39,118

Cash provided by investing activities

13,075


72,503

Cash (used in) financing activities

(46,989)


(121,843)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,333)


(1,712)

Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(14,911)


(11,934)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

159,965


171,899

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                   145,054


$                  159,965

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$     34,613


$     (37,246)


*


$   (345,582)


$     (63,040)


(448) %

Stock-based compensation (1)

28,909


26,463




122,210


115,947



Capped call transactions

1,001


16,090




57,382


23,633



Legal fees

2,139


9,782




34,559


18,198



Restructuring

21,743





21,743




Interest on convertible senior notes

725


952




2,888


2,977



Facilities






(15,111)



Amortization of intangible assets

1,048


982




4,093


3,987



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

3,855


1,476




(4,560)


6,459



Other

37





(94)


15



Income tax effects (2)

(25,729)


(15,448)




166,972


(74,253)



Net income - non-GAAP

$      68,341


$       3,051


2,140 %


$      59,611


$      18,812


217 %













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP

$         0.41


$         (0.46)


*


$         (4.22)


$         (0.77)


(448) %

non-GAAP adjustments

0.41


0.50




4.94


0.99



Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$         0.82


$          0.04


1,950 %


$          0.72


$         0.22


227 %













Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

87,339


81,692


7 %


81,947


81,387


1 %

Capped call transactions

(4,443)








Stock-based compensation


3,795




1,405


4,487



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP

82,896


85,487


(3) %


83,352


85,874


(3) %


 *  not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Legal Fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Restructuring: During the fourth quarter of 2022, management committed to a restructuring plan aligned with our target organization go-to-market strategy and commitment to be a Rule of 40 managed company. The plan resulted in a restructuring expense of $21.7 million in 2022, primarily associated with severance and benefits for impacted employees and expenses incurred as a result of the closure of our Salem, New Hampshire office. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Facilities: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, and expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

(1) Stock-based compensation:




Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Cost of revenue

$                 6,646


$                 4,933


$               26,400


$             21,822

Selling and marketing

10,245


12,337


46,769


54,182

Research and development

6,841


6,070


29,266


25,413

General and administrative

5,177


3,123


19,775


14,530


$               28,909


$               26,463


$              122,210


$            115,947

Income tax benefit

$                   (376)


$                (5,382)


$                (1,881)


$             (23,410)



(2) Effective income tax rates:




Year Ended

December 31,


2022


2021

GAAP

114 %


(52) %

non-GAAP

22 %


22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP, we recorded a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of $192 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Note 18. Income Taxes" in Part II, Item 8 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands, except percentages)

 


(in thousands, except percentages)

Year Ended

December 31,

2022


2021


Change

Cash provided by operating activities

$      22,336


$      39,118


(43) %

Investment in property and equipment

(35,379)


(10,456)



Legal fees

41,789


11,390



Interest on convertible senior notes

4,500


4,500



Facilities


(18,000)



Other

6,805


115



Free cash flow

$       40,051


$       26,667


50 %







Total Revenue

$   1,317,845


$   1,211,653



Free cash flow margin

3 %


2 %



Our non-GAAP free cash flow measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Investment in property and equipment: Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Legal Fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the interest payments provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Facilities: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Other: We have excluded capital advisory fees and fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE

(in thousands, except percentages)


Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date.

The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud contracts.

Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance

measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition.



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


Change

Pega Cloud

$                 454,567


$                 363,970


$                  90,597

25 %

Maintenance

327,983


330,904


(2,921)

(1) %

Subscription services

782,550


694,874


87,676

13 %

Subscription license

345,942


307,750


38,192

12 %


$                1,128,492


$                1,002,624


$                 125,868

13 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)


Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of December 31, 2022:



Subscription services


Subscription
license


Perpetual
license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       242,073


$       379,648


$         60,668


$          5,310


$         32,374


$       720,073

53 %

1-2 years

66,207


246,195


3,803


2,253


6,371


324,829

24 %

2-3 years

26,746


143,901


1,707



1,647


174,001

13 %

Greater than 3 years

15,602


115,944


5,283




136,829

10 %


$       350,628


$       885,688


$         71,461


$          7,563


$         40,392


$     1,355,732

100 %

% of Total

26 %


65 %


5 %


1 %


3 %


100 %


Change since December 31, 2021













$        (16,380)


$       154,125


$      (100,694)


$        (10,146)


$        (16,067)


$         10,838



(4) %


21 %


(58) %


(57) %


(28) %


1 %


As of December 31, 2021:


Subscription services


Subscription
license


Perpetual
license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       234,917


$       330,426


$       153,467


$         10,952


$         41,411


$       771,173

58 %

1-2 years

65,502


220,231


14,968


4,505


8,917


314,123

23 %

2-3 years

38,432


124,969


1,955


2,252


5,512


173,120

13 %

Greater than 3 years

28,157


55,937


1,765



619


86,478

6 %


$       367,008


$       731,563


$       172,155


$         17,709


$         56,459


$     1,344,894

100 %

% of Total

28 %


54 %


13 %


1 %


4 %


100 %


PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG

(in millions, except percentages)

 


(in millions, except percentages )

Q4 2022


1 Year Growth Rate

Backlog - GAAP

$                    1,356


1 %

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

39


3 %

Backlog - Constant Currency

$                  1,395


4 %


Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q4 2021.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE

(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Annual contract value growth

11% - 13%



Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP)

$                              1,400



Net Income - GAAP

$                                     2

Stock-based compensation

148

Legal fees

5

Interest on convertible senior notes

3

Amortization of intangible assets

4

Income tax effects

(35)

Net Income - Non-GAAP

$                                  127



Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

$                                 0.02

Non-GAAP adjustments

1.48

Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$                                 1.50



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

83.0

Non-GAAP adjustments

1.4

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP

84.4




Year Ended December 31, 2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$                                139

Investment in property and equipment

(18)

Legal fees

5

Restructuring

19

Interest on convertible senior notes

5

Free cash flow

$                                150



Total Revenue

$                             1,400

Free cash flow margin

11 %

