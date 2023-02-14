Stratix Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation, a leader in Managed Mobility Services (MMS), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Stratix to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Mobile solutions are a key driver of digital transformation in enterprise-level companies because they improve workflows, increase automation, and create better experiences for users and customers. With the wide availability of 5G, business use cases are expanding, and mobile is even more essential to the success of organizations. Stratix is focused on helping customers implement, manage, support, and secure their mobile technology making MMS convenient, easy, and cost-effective.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

"We're honored to be selected for the CRN MSP 500 List again this year. It's a recognition of the incredible job our people do every day for our customers," said Stratix CEO and President Louis Alterman. "Stratix has led from the front on technology solutions for the last 40 years, and we plan to continue leveraging mobile technology to solve our customers' business challenges for the next 40 and beyond."

Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit https://www.stratixcorp.com

The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

