SRP Environmental Names Michael Torregrossa as Chief Operating Officer

SHREVEPORT, La., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SRP Environmental (SRP) has enthusiastically named Michael Torregrossa as its new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Torregrossa has a long history of working in environmental and industrial hygiene consulting and is widely known for his leadership throughout the organization and industry.

"Michael brings extensive experience with our client's projects, opportunities, and challenges to this position," said Chad Hyman, CEO of SRP. "His knowledge of our business processes, systems and people will help drive our growth while ensuring we maintain the highest standards."

As Chief Operating Officer, he will be responsible for managing cross-functional, company-wide operations and ensuring that all departments are aligned with the company's strategic goals and objectives. Michael Torregrossa began his industrial hygiene career with SRP Environmental in 2014 as an Environmental Technician and has since advanced to serve in leadership roles such as Project Manager, Director of South Louisiana Operations and SRP's Director of Operations. With his background in toxicology and industrial hygiene, he has become an integral part of the National Disaster Response team and operational team. Over the course of his tenure at SRP, he has gained expertise in environmental and safety concerns, as well as advanced industrial hygiene practices.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge in all areas of our industry," says Keith Sampson, Founder and CVO. "His leadership experience, coupled with his passion for our mission, exemplifies his qualifications for this key position."

SRP Environmental is a multi-disciplinary, compliance-based environmental, health and safety provider serving various industries. SRP's mission is to provide the highest quality, ethical, and economical solutions by industry experts for the protection of human health and environmental sustainability. They support companies nationwide in Insurance & Restoration, Oil & Gas, Agricultural, Chemical, Manufacturing, Health Care, and Federal and State/Local Governments. Their team is comprised of environmental scientists, certified industrial hygienists, certified safety professionals, toxicologists, and professional engineers. Leveraging this accumulated expertise, the company supports its clients in matters concerning human health and environmental sustainability.

Founded in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1996, SRP currently has twenty-two locations throughout Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

