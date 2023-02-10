Music Licensing, Inc. Takes the Lead in AI-Generated Content with Exciting New Advancements with the help of Chat GPT

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is proud to announce a major milestone in their ongoing commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. The company is expanding their efforts to include the creation of a variety of new and exciting AI-generated content, including books, audio books, movies, TV shows, news articles, news videos, and a never-ending news video live stream.

With the increasing demand for high-quality content, Music Licensing, Inc. is poised to become a leader in the creation of AI-generated media. By utilizing Chat GPT to enhance their already successful Pro Music Rights' AI Music Program, the company is confident that this new venture will result in faster and more efficient content creation, providing a valuable benefit to consumers.

"We are thrilled to be exploring these new and exciting opportunities in AI technology," says Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "Our company has a long history of innovation and dedication to delivering the best products and services to our customers. This new venture is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving world of content creation."

Music Licensing, Inc. is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers, and the integration of AI technology is only set to further enhance its offerings. The company is eager to get started and is confident that this new venture will bring great benefits to both the company and the public, as well as its pre-existing expansion plans and business models.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. ( ProMusicRights.com )

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

View original content:

SOURCE Music Licensing, Inc.