Buckingham Public Schools Deploys R-Zero Biosafety Platform, Protecting Over 2,000 Students and Staff

Addition of R-Zero's UV-C Disinfection Technology is Part of District's Commitment to Creating Healthier, More Productive Indoor Learning Environments

BUCKINGHAM, Va., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham County Public Schools today announced a rollout of UV-C disinfection technology to keep students and faculty safer and healthier in partnership with biosafety technology company, R-Zero . The rollout is part of Buckingham's continued commitment to improving student engagement and enabling a higher standard of protection in its school buildings.

Buckingham is deploying two R-Zero Arc systems, which use UV light to neutralize 99.99% of harmful microorganisms in the air and on surfaces in minutes, to protect over 2,000 students and staff. The technology, which increases effective air changes per hour with lower energy consumption than HVAC and minimizes the need for chemical disinfection, is currently being used by more than 1,000 schools across the country. Buckingham is the second school district in Virginia to add R-Zero's technology to health and safety protocols.

"We're thrilled to partner with R-Zero to bring a sustainable solution to improving indoor air quality in Buckingham Public Schools," said Dr. John Keeler, Superintendent, Buckingham County Public Schools. "Keeping students and staff safe in our schools is of the utmost importance to us. Having the ability to do so efficiently, without a negative impact on people or the planet, is a true win-win for our district and community."

R-Zero's Arc , an IoT-enabled, mobile UV device, enables the district to effectively and efficiently disinfect air and surfaces without the use of harmful chemicals — another critical benefit for the Fredericksburg community. Successfully eliminating 99.99% of air and surface microorganisms in just 7 minutes, R-Zero's UV technology provides the district's facilities teams with essential flexibility, freeing up critical time and resources. As COVID rates continue to climb across Virginia, coupled with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and soaring flu rates, this technology serves as a vital tool in mitigating health risks and creating safer, healthier indoor learning environments that support student performance and achievement, long term.

"Buckingham County Public Schools are at the forefront of driving healthier indoor spaces for their students and staff by implementing innovative technology to mitigate the risk of the spread of illnesses and create healthy physical learning environments that promote achievement for all students," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is proud to partner with Buckingham to deploy our technology to provide safer and healthier indoor learning environments for students, teachers, and district staff."

Today R-Zero's safe and sustainable technology is being used to protect hundreds of thousands of people across North America, including teachers, students, and staff across school and university campuses, residents and staff in hospitals and senior care communities, and professionals in their place of work including Fortune 500 corporate campuses and in athletic facilities across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLS.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer and more efficient, sustainable, and productive. R-Zero combines the power of UV-C light, space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware to enable organizations to create efficient, sustainable, and safe shared environments while vacant or occupied, and without the use of chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides automation, greater visibility, and smarter risk reduction to bring people together safely. R-Zero is backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX including DBL Partners , World Innovation Lab , and SOSV / HAX . For more information, visit www.rzero.com .

