Contentstack Announces the Appointment of Vasudeva Kothamasu as General Manager, India

Cloud Integration Industry Veteran to Lead India Operations and Global Engineering

AUSTIN, Texas and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader and composable architecture pioneer, today announced the appointment of the first-ever General Manager for India and Global Engineering Leader, Vasudeva Kothamasu. He brings a wealth of experience in Contentstack's leadership expansion weeks after the onboarding of new Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Beermann, and the new Vice President of Global Partnerships, Preseetha Pettigrew. Additionally, the company announced its $80 million Series-C funding in November, which will be used to continue supporting enterprise companies as they adopt composable architectures.

Contentstack logo (PRNewswire)

Vasudeva Kothamasu will be responsible for leading Contentstack's global software engineering and cloud infrastructure teams where he will drive engineering execution for Contentstack's future roadmap reporting to Contentstack's Founder and CTO, Nishant Patel.

Vasudeva Kothamasu – widely known in the Bengaluru tech circle as Vasu – is a software industry veteran with over 24 years as a well-regarded engineering leader with deep experience building enterprise-class software, integration technologies, and scaling cloud infrastructure. He joins Contentstack after 18 years at Software AG, Germany's second-largest enterprise software company and a leader in API Management, Integration and IoT. Most recently, he led Software AG's global engineering group for webMethods.io iPaaS, API Management, and Cloud transformation supporting key technology initiatives for global brands.

"As Contentstack continues to lead global brands through their composable journeys, Vasu's deep expertise in integration will play a critical role in their success," said Patel. "Integration is at the core of composable architecture and we are excited to welcome Vasu's leadership and scale experience to accelerate Contentstack and our products through future growth."

"Joining Contentstack during the company's rapid growth stage coupled with the industry's adoption of composable architecture is a unique opportunity," said Vasudeva Kothamasu. "I am looking forward to driving product innovation and providing a superior Content Experience Platform for our customers while continuing to be involved in India's fast growing SaaS ecosystem."

