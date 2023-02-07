Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Recognizes Its 2023 Cat® Lift Truck, Mitsubishi Forklift Truck and Jungheinrich® Dealers Of Excellence

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, announced today the winners of its 2023 Dealers of Excellence program. The annual award program honors dealers representing the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products across North America.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas) (PRNewswire)

Dealers receiving this honor are recognized for demonstrating best-in-class industry expertise and providing superior customer service to the material handling industry. The 2023 winners were selected from among more than 75 Cat lift truck, Mitsubishi forklift truck and Jungheinrich dealers within the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas dealer network in North America.

"We're proud to celebrate and recognize our 2023 Dealers of Excellence recipients," said Eric Gabriel, Vice President of North America Dealer Sales at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "This award recognizes an exceptional group of dealers that strive to continuously provide first-class customer service and support. We congratulate them for their commitment and appreciate their dedication to the material handling industry."

2023 Dealers of Excellence Honorees:

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas - Houston