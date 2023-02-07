Jobber Raises $100 Million Growth Round

General Atlantic leads investment with focus on accelerating customer growth and product development

TORONTO AND NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, a leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced it has raised $100 million USD in primary capital led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic . The Series D round also includes participation from Jobber's existing investors Summit Partners, Version One Ventures, and Tech Pioneers Fund. The financing is anticipated to support the company's continued growth through investments in R&D, sales and marketing, and new customer acquisition.

Jobber's mission is to help small home service businesses modernize their operations, increase earning potential, and meet evolving consumer expectations. Jobber's all-in-one SaaS and mobile solution supports businesses through the full customer lifecycle—from sending quotes to scheduling crews, dispatching jobs, invoicing customers, and accepting credit card payments. More than 200,000 service pros in 60 countries rely on Jobber to help improve customer experience and run a more efficient small business.

"While this is an important milestone for Jobber, what we care about most is the success of the small businesses we serve," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "We're committed to doing everything we can to help them transform the way they deliver their services and operate their companies. We're thrilled to partner with General Atlantic as we continue to pursue our mission of helping the people in small businesses be successful, and further entrench our leadership position in this important and growing small business category."

Aaron Goldman, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Technology Investing at General Atlantic, has joined Jobber's Board of Directors. Mr. Goldman commented, "We believe Jobber is bringing much-needed innovation to the small business segment, a category that has been traditionally underserved by technology solutions and is still in the early stages of digital adoption. With a platform that is purpose-built for the home service category, Jobber has an opportunity to continue deepening its value as the platform of choice with its customers. We are pleased to partner with Sam and the Jobber leadership team as they focus on strategic growth and continued product expansion."

Jobber raised its last round of funding in January 2021, a $60 million USD growth equity financing led by Summit Partners . Since that time, Jobber has grown its revenue 3X and is now helping more than 200,000 home service professionals across 50 industries including HVAC, lawn care, plumbing, residential cleaning, painting, and more to deliver services to more than 27 million properties. These jobs resulted in over $13 billion USD in revenue in 2022 for Jobber's customers.

"Although we're proud of our growth to date, the real opportunity lies ahead of us," said Shawn Cadeau, Chief Revenue Officer at Jobber. "There are more than 6.2 million home service businesses in North America alone delivering more than $600 billion in services each year that can benefit greatly from using Jobber."

Jobber has nearly 600 employees located across Canada, with some based in the U.S. and Latin America. The company is actively hiring across all areas of its business including sales, marketing, product, customer support, and business operations.

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide service at scale. Jobber's 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $73 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of September 30, 2022, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com .

