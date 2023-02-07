First Capital REIT Announces February 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of February, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on March 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2023.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

