Envision Partners with BRAVO VICTOR to Advance Research and Innovation to Help People Who are Blind or Visually Impaired

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, one of the nation's largest employers of and service providers for people who are blind or visually impaired (BVI), has announced a partnership with BRAVO VICTOR, an international research organization headquartered in London and Washington, D.C. BRAVO VICTOR's mission is to accelerate research and explore innovations to prevent, reduce or reverse visual impairment and related conditions and disabilities in order to help veterans and other people to live well with these impairments. The Envision Research Institute, a division of Envision, also believes that through applied research, removing functional barriers for people with blindness or low vision is possible.

Envision, Inc. logo with blue and green hands in the shape of an eye (PRNewswire)

The Envision Research Institute and BRAVO VICTOR are positioned to conduct meaningful research that can impact lives.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with BRAVO VICTOR. Their track record on research and innovation, as well as the work they have done to help veterans, is a great fit with the work we have been doing at the Gigi & Carl Allen Envision Research Institute," said Michael Monteferrante, President and CEO of Envision.

The Envision Research Institute and BRAVO VICTOR are positioned to further the understanding of vision loss and rehabilitation and conduct meaningful research that can positively impact lives. Visual impairment can have a profound impact on a person's ability to function in daily life, with impairment ranging from mild to severe, including total blindness. Age-related diseases can cause vision loss later in life, leading to decreased independence, isolation and depression.

"The partnership between BRAVO VICTOR and Envision is important," stated Prof. Renata Gomes, Chief Scientific Officer of BRAVO VICTOR, "It is clear to me that the combined strengths, knowledge and expertise of the two teams gives us the opportunity to augment and amplify our combined research work internationally and to make great strides in our mission to seek better outcomes for those living with sight loss."

About Envision: Envision promotes advocacy and independence for those who are blind or low vision. Founded in 1933, Envision is one of the largest employers of individuals with vision loss in the nation. Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Envision's mission is to improve the quality of life and provide inspiration and opportunity for people who are blind or visually impaired through employment, outreach, rehabilitation, education and research. For more information, visit www.envisionus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envision Inc.