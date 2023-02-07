Add a Touch of Spice to Your Week with The Counter's New Casablanca Burger

Add a Touch of Spice to Your Week with The Counter's New Casablanca Burger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter (www.thecounter.com), the full-service, build-your-own burger concept known for its fresh ingredients, endless combinations, and remarkable service, is thrilled to introduce the launch of one of the most irresistible menu item pairings: the Casablanca Burger and the craveable Harissa Fries. Available now through May 1.

New at The Counter: Casablanca Burger and Harissa Fries (PRNewswire)

This new Moroccan-inspired burger has a unique taste and zing that guests will not want to miss.

A bold spin to the classic cheeseburger and fries, what makes these two offerings so unique is The Counter's new Harissa Aioli sauce. Harissa is a spicy and aromatic chile paste that is widely used in North African and Middle Eastern cooking.

Those who are feeling adventurous and are wanting to try a new kind of good and tasty, can now come to their closest The Counter location and enjoy these mouth-watering offerings, available for a limited time:

The Casablanca Burger consists of all-natural juicy angus beef with provolone cheese, tomato slices, harissa aioli, mixed greens, and grilled red onions. This delicious burger is served on a brioche bun with a side of harissa ketchup.

The Harissa Fries features crispy shoestring fries tossed in a zesty harissa aioli and topped with tangy feta cheese and scallions, served with a side of harissa ketchup.

"In the past, we've found great success with many of our limited-time offerings, and we are confident that the new Casablanca Burger will not disappoint said Justin Hale, National Marketing Manager at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "As a brand, it's important for us to think outside the box when it comes to our menu items while also delivering the flavors and textures that our guests love. This new Moroccan-inspired burger has a unique taste and zing that our guests will not want to miss".

About The Counter

Founded in 2003, The Counter®'s mission was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from 9 proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaMgmt.com

The Counter Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Counter) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Counter