CALAMOS INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES THE LISTING OF THE CALAMOS ANTETOKOUNMPO GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE EQUITIES ETF (SROI)

Launched in partnership with NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, fund is based on one of the longest-running ESG research programs in the nation

SROI is a global stock-based ETF that seeks above-average returns with lower volatility by focusing on companies that generate potentially higher returns on capital and maintain what the advisor believes to be a competitive edge.

Fund invests in companies with strong ESG characteristics believed to be better equipped to adapt to change and potentially avoid certain liabilities, thereby contributing to return potential and risk reduction.

SROI is part of a broader partnership with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo that has committed to donating a portion of profits to charity.

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments LLC ("Calamos"), a premier global investment provider, in partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo, today announced the listing of the Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (ticker: SROI) on NYSE ARCA. SROI seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation through a professionally managed portfolio of high quality and growth-oriented ESG-principled companies.

The investment adviser for SROI, Calamos Antetokounmpo Asset Management LLC, is structured as a joint venture and seeks to donate a portion of its profits to charities, as determined by its Board of Directors. The Board aims to review and consider charities in areas such as economic empowerment, financial education, and the development of young people in underserved communities.

"We're excited to be in the ETF marketplace with the listing of the Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF," said Matt Kaufman, Head of ETFs at Calamos. "We're confident the partnership forged between Calamos and Giannis Antetokounmpo will allow for the greatest opportunity for societal return on investment on a global scale and will become a cornerstone for future growth in the ETF space at the firm."

"The principles of family, community, and economic empowerment are tremendously important to the Antetokounmpo family," Giannis said. "I'm excited to join with Calamos to bring an exchange traded fund to market that invests for growth, and to form a partnership that gives back to the community in a meaningful way."

The Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI)

SROI is an active ETF managed by long-standing ESG portfolio managers Tony Tursich, James Madden, and Beth Williamson—who established one of the first sustainable research platforms in the world and helped set the standards for many of today's ESG portfolios. The portfolio will consist predominantly of developed- (including U.S.) and emerging market-stocks that the Advisor believes have above average growth potential and meet the team's proprietary ESG rating system.

SROI's ESG rating system

The proprietary ESG rating system developed and used by the fund's managers considers both quantitative and qualitative factors in an effort to identify growth-focused companies that, in Calamos's opinion, are also deemed to be "responsible and engaged" (i.e., companies that demonstrate awareness and action surrounding the material ESG issues facing their businesses and industries).

Calamos believes that a company's understanding of ESG principles demonstrates the qualities of innovation and leadership that create a distinct competitive advantage and build long-term value for a company. The portfolio management team considers a company's position on various factors such as ecological limits, environmental stewardship, environmental strategies, stance on human rights and equality, societal impact as well as its corporate governance practices. Through core fundamental research, Calamos combines traditional investment information with its proprietary three-pronged ESG process to identify investments that it believes promote certain environmental and/or social characteristics. Calamos believes that this creates a complete picture of how each company behaves commercially and how it deals with existing and emerging ESG risks and opportunities. The three-pronged ESG process consists of: 1) exclusionary screens; 2) materiality assessments and 3) environmental and social impact scoring.

SROI is listed on the NYSE ARCA, and carries an annual expense ratio of 0.95%. The prospectus for the Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF can be found here.

Giannis to ring NYSE closing bell

A bell ringing ceremony at NYSE is scheduled to take place March 31, 2023, where Giannis Antetokounmpo will be present alongside Calamos senior executives, to commemorate the launch of the ETF and speak to media about the fund as well as the Advisor's commitment to charity.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, ETFs and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. The firm is headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo is a Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player who has won countless awards and honors since joining the NBA in 2013. He is one of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA and became a minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. Antetokounmpo is known for his philanthropic work through his family's foundation, CAFF, named after his late father Charles Antetokounmpo.

