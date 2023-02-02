GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF SIX NEW PARTNERS

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, today announced that Ari Droga, Ronnie Hawkins, Gregg Myers, Russell Smith, Virasb Vahidi, and Adrian Witherow have been elected Partners of the Firm, effective January 1, 2023.

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of GIP, said, "We are pleased to announce this year's promotions. The record number of new Partners elected across the Firm reflects both the growth of GIP and the talent of our professionals. Ari, Ronnie, Gregg, Russell, Virasb, and Adrian have helped drive GIP's strong performance, and we look forward to their continued contributions to the development and success of the Firm."

Ari Droga joined GIP and established the Firm's Australia office in 2008. With over 30 years of infrastructure and M&A experience, he focuses on the transport and energy sectors and notably led GIP's investments in the Port of Brisbane, NSW Ports, and Sydney Airport. He is on the Board of NSW Ports, Lochard Energy, and Sydney Airport.

Ronnie Hawkins joined GIP in 2018, bringing nearly 30 years of investment banking, private equity, and business development experience in the energy sector. Based in New York, Ronnie leads GIP's Latin America investing activities, notably leading GIP's investments in Saavi Energia and Atlas Energy. Previously, he was a Managing Director at EIG Global Energy Partners, as well as Harbour Energy. Ronnie has also worked at GE, Credit Suisse, and Citigroup. He sits on the Board of Saavi Energia, Atlas Energy, and Omnicom, as well as The Metropolitan Opera.

Gregg Myers joined GIP in 2007 and serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the GIP funds. He is based in New York and was previously a Vice President in the Alternative Investment Department of Credit Suisse. In 1998, he joined DLJ Merchant Banking Partners, which was later acquired by Credit Suisse, and he has served as controller of several multi-billion dollar funds.

Russell Smith joined GIP in 2015 with over 20 years of experience in the transport infrastructure sector. Based in Australia, Russell led GIP's acquisition of the Port of Melbourne and co-led the Firm's acquisitions of Pacific National and Peel Ports. Before joining GIP, he served as the CEO of the Port of Brisbane and COO Transport for Prime Infrastructure and Brookfield Infrastructure. Russell was previously the Global Head of Ports for Babcock & Brown. He is the Chairman of the Board for Pacific National and sits on the boards of the Port of Melbourne and Peel Ports.

Virasb Vahidi joined GIP in 2020, bringing extensive commercial, financial, and business improvement experience in the digital and transport sectors. He is based in New York and prior to joining GIP served as CEO of Otter Media, leading the online media firm's operations and strategy. Previously, he was Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines, and Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning at AT&T. He sits on the Board of Signature Aviation and Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori.

Adrian Witherow joined GIP in 2013 and has been a key member of our Business Improvement team, having supported GIP portfolio companies as the COO of both Gatwick and Edinburgh Airports. As of February 1st, Adrian is relocating from London to Sydney to take on the role of Chief Transformation Officer of Sydney Airport. Previously he held roles in operations, supply chain, and process engineering at Biffa Waste Services and GE Superabrasives.

GIP is a leading independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. Headquartered in New York, GIP operates out of 10 offices: New York, London, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. GIP manages c. US $87 billion for its investors. GIP's portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of c. US $80 billion and employ over 100,000 people. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

