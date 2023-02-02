Fosway Names Learning Pool a Core Leader on 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool , a leading global provider of corporate learning solutions that deliver extraordinary outcomes, was named a "Core Leader" on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems.

"Learning Pool's next generation Learning Platform is now rightly recognized as a Core Leader in the space."

The advance to "Core Leader" from the "Core Challenger" placement Learning Pool has held for the previous two years reflects the company's continued rapid growth, particularly in the area of skills development. At a pivotal time—as the World Economic Forum reported that half of all employees will require upskilling and reskilling by 2025—Learning Pool added a leading-edge skills management capability through the acquisition of Swiss-based People-Analytix . This has cemented the company's commitment to helping organizations develop a workforce with a strong set of skills that can be deployed in a range of situations.

Supported by insights and experience from its Corporate Research Network—which comprises over 250 leading global companies— Fosway Group 's 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems is a leading five-dimensional market analysis model that provides a unique assessment of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market available.

A Fosway 9-Grid™ Core Leader is recognized as having a strong core suite of solutions, leading the way in terms of customer advocacy and having an exemplary track record of performing well in enterprise organizations.

"The current business environment requires learning teams to focus on innovation, agility and delivering impact," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Moving into the Core Leader zone on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, Learning Pool continues to meet customer needs with a focus on innovation and acquisitions to accelerate their digital offering and broadening out their skills capability."

Learning Pool is changing how companies get their people performance-ready with learning experiences informed by the application of intelligent data. The company's groundbreaking platform and content deliver a personalized, purposeful learning experience. It aligns learning with an individual's goals and the responsibilities of their role, creating extraordinary outcomes for individuals and organizations alike.

Ben Betts, CEO at Learning Pool, said, "We are delighted that our rapid progress within the Learning Systems category has been seen by Fosway. Learning Pool's next generation Learning Platform is now rightly recognized as a Core Leader in the space, following years of significant R&D investment. With the integration of People Analytix's AI-powered skills tech, Learning Pool's platform is now the leading one-stop solution for the complete employee learning lifecycle, from onboarding, to compliance, to upskilling and reskilling. Our approach to using intelligent data to make learning personal and purposeful is helping us to win new clients and continues to ensure that our loyal customer base stays right at the cutting-edge of digital learning best practices."

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for companies and their people.

Global organizations across dozens of industries choose Learning Pool because the company gets their people ready to perform with learning that is personalized and purposeful. Learning Pool's passion for investing in people and dedication to continuous innovation is why they stay. Learning Pool is used in over forty languages by learners around the world. Its comprehensive solutions easily integrate with the most common enterprise technology stacks.

An expert team offers 24/7 customer support. And a commitment to data-driven outcomes ensures that L&D, HR, and Compliance teams can move beyond discussing learning as a cost center to harnessing its unique ability to produce a highly-skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Extraordinary things happen when companies invest in their people. So wherever you find ambitious companies investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

