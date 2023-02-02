Ansira Wins Two AWA Awards for Digital Marketing and Website Platform

AWA Awards Recognize Thought Leaders, Disruptors, and Innovators in Automotive Digital Marketing

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced that the company was recognized by Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing, as the winner of 2023 AWA Awards in the Digital Marketing category and the Website Platform category. These wins follow Ansira's 2022 AWA Award recognition for Best-In-Class Websites, the Rising Star Award, and for Dynamic Presenter.

"Ansira is committed to delivering industry-leading digital marketing solutions for our customers, and our website platform is a game changer for auto dealers. Recognition with AWA awards in these categories validates the work we are so passionate about here," said Ansira CMO Kelly Jo Sands. "Our talented team is proud to once again receive this industry recognition as we continue to provide our clients with our proprietary tech supported by our stellar services."

For the Digital Marketing Solution award, Pasch referenced that Ansira's tech stack, which supports some of the largest brands in the United States, is now being deployed for "dealers in the automotive space who are looking for smarter, more personalized, more effective advertising through omnichannel sources powered with their PowerSEO package" to deliver content and services that improve engagement rates and conversion. Pasch also cites Ansira's Digital Marketing Solution for advertising EVs and educating consumers about EV models maintenance, battery life, service, life cycles. Pasch said Ansira is "innovating digital advertising through the latest technology and … using content, SEO, and management of dealers' Google My Business profiles to give dealers a competitive edge in their local market." The video of the award announcement and the full award submission demo can be found here.

During the announcement for the Website Platform AWA award, Pasch touched on Ansira's focus on and support for GA4, as members of the GA4 Automotive Standards Council and one of the first agencies to show deep integrations and templates on their rich data that's possible with GA4. He also cited the platform's website personalization, advanced reporting tools, and one of the new features – the in-line ads on the search results pages that offers an innovative way to merchandize the dealer specials or promotions. Also setting Ansira apart according to Pasch is "… how this website platform has emerged and [Ansira's] world-class support for dealer groups and enterprise accounts is without peer." The video of the Website Platform award announcement and full award submission demo can be found here.

The AWAs were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing, primarily focused on websites. Since then, the AWAs have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products, now in 20 categories: digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, digital marketing, SEO and local search, inventory management and merchandising, HR & training, fixed operations, F&I, website merchandising, conversational commerce, video technology, business intelligence tools, reputation management, and their newest categories, automatic payment platforms, digital voice assistants, enterprise retailing, and CDP/MAP technologies.

"I want to thank everyone who participated in the AWA review process this year," said Pasch. "We watched demonstrations of an amazing group of innovative and progressive products, and we are proud to be associated with these companies and their staff who have invested so much of their time and resources to better serve the automotive dealer community."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

Ansira, an independent, global marketing technology and solutions company with proprietary channel technology, website, and advertising technology, empowers companies operating in a distributed ecosystem to improve performance by realizing a connected marketplace. Ansira enables brands and their agents, franchisees, dealers, and distributors to drive demand, create seamless customer experiences, and drive revenue through marketing services and proprietary technology platforms. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 405 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of September 30, 2022, had $89 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 290 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit AdventInternational.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT BRIAN PASCH:

Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry: "Remote Retailing Blueprint," "Just Faster," "Automotive Marketing Playbook," "Who Sold It?," "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," Unfair Advantage," and "Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail." Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified, and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.

