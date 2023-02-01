Vac-Con Welcomes Pennsylvania Dealer

Stephenson Equipment Joins the Vac-Con Distribution Network

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con is pleased to announce the addition of Stephenson Equipment to the Vac-Con dealer network.

Stephenson Equipment offers the full portfolio of Vac-Con machines

This distributorship will provide sales, parts, and service to customers located in the state of Pennsylvania.

Stephenson Equipment was established in 1957 and is a well-recognized distributor of crane, construction, and public works equipment in the market. With seven locations in the state, the experienced team at Stephenson prides itself on providing a superior customer experience driven by expert industry knowledge and comprehensive sales, service, training, and parts support.

"Stephenson Equipment is a valuable addition to the Vac-Con network," said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. "As an established business with the ability to support long-standing relationships and cultivate new ones, we are confident that the team at Stephenson will bring a level of expertise and service required in the territory."

About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, the mission of Vac-Con has been to support, design, and manufacture innovative vacuum and high-pressure water cleaning solutions that deliver superior performance in municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide through their global dealer network. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.

Vac-Con is a tradename of Holden Industries, Inc.

