Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

"Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "The progress we're making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency' and we're focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Year Ended December 31,

% Change In millions, except percentages

and per share amounts 2022

2021



2022

2021

Revenue $ 32,165

$ 33,671

(4) %

$ 116,609

$ 117,929

(1) % Costs and expenses 25,766

21,086

22 %

87,665

71,176

23 % Income from operations $ 6,399

$ 12,585

(49) %

$ 28,944

$ 46,753

(38) % Operating margin 20 %

37 %





25 %

40 %



Provision for income taxes $ 1,497

$ 2,417

(38) %

$ 5,619

$ 7,914

(29) % Effective tax rate 24 %

19 %





19 %

17 %



Net income $ 4,652

$ 10,285

(55) %

$ 23,200

$ 39,370

(41) % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 1.76

$ 3.67

(52) %

$ 8.59

$ 13.77

(38) %

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.96 billion on average for December 2022 , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.74 billion as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 2.00 billion on average for December 2022 , an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.96 billion as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of 2% year-over-year.

Ad impressions and price per ad – In the fourth quarter of 2022, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 23% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 22% year-over-year. For the full year 2022, ad impressions increased by 18% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16% year-over-year.

Revenue – Revenue was $32.17 billion and $116.61 billion , a decrease of 4% and 1% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. Had foreign exchange rates remained constant with the same periods of 2021, revenue would have been $2.01 billion and $5.96 billion higher, an increase of 2% and 4% on a constant currency basis for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively.

Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $25.77 billion and $87.66 billion , an increase of 22% and 23% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. This includes charges related to our restructuring efforts of $4.20 billion and $4.61 billion in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $9.22 billion and $32.04 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively.

Share repurchases – We repurchased $6.91 billion and $27.93 billion of our Class A common stock in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2022 , we had $10.87 billion available and authorized for repurchases. We also announced today a $40 billion increase in our share repurchase authorization.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $40.74 billion as of December 31, 2022 .

Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $9.92 billion as of December 31, 2022 .

Headcount – Headcount was 86,482 as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of 20% year-over-year. Our reported headcount includes a substantial majority of the approximately 11,000 employees impacted by the layoff we announced in November 2022 , who will no longer be reflected in our headcount by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Restructuring

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we took several measures to pursue greater efficiency and to realign our business and strategic priorities. This includes a facilities consolidation strategy to sublease, early terminate, or abandon several office buildings under operating leases, a layoff of approximately 11,000 of our employees across the FoA and RL segments, and a pivot towards a next generation data center design, including cancellation of multiple data center projects.

A summary of our restructuring charges during the three months ended December 31, 2022 by major activity type is as follows (in millions):



Facilities

Consolidation

Severance and

Other Personnel

Costs

Data Center

Assets

Total Cost of revenue $ 121

$ —

$ 1,341

$ 1,462 Research and development 1,080

408

—

1,488 Marketing and sales 330

234

—

564 General and administrative 351

333

—

684 Total $ 1,882

$ 975

$ 1,341

$ 4,198

Total restructuring charges recorded under our FoA segment were $3.76 billion and RL segment were $440 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding these charges, our operating margin would have been 13 percentage points higher, our effective tax rate would have been one percentage point lower, and our diluted EPS would have been $1.24 higher for the fourth quarter of 2022. The impact of the severance and other personnel costs recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was not material after offsetting with the savings from the decreases in payroll, bonus and other benefits expenses.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect first quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $26-28.5 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency will be an approximately 2% headwind to year-over-year total revenue growth in the first quarter, based on current exchange rates.

We anticipate our full-year 2023 total expenses will be in the range of $89-95 billion, lowered from our prior outlook of $94-100 billion due to slower anticipated growth in payroll expenses and cost of revenue. We now expect to record an estimated $1 billion in restructuring charges in 2023 related to consolidating our office facilities footprint. This is down from our prior estimate of $2 billion as we recorded a portion of the charges in the fourth quarter of 2022. We may incur additional restructuring charges as we progress further in our efficiency efforts.

We expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $30-33 billion, lowered from our prior estimate of $34-37 billion. The reduced outlook reflects our updated plans for lower data center construction spend in 2023 as we shift to a new data center architecture that is more cost efficient and can support both AI and non-AI workloads. Substantially all of our capital expenditures continue to support the Family of Apps.

Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect our full-year 2023 tax rate percentage to be in the low twenties.

In addition, as previously noted, we continue to monitor developments regarding the viability of transatlantic data transfers and their potential impact on our European operations.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business and financial results, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; changes to the content or application of third-party policies that impact our advertising practices; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, legislative, and regulatory concerns or developments; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage our scale and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 27, 2022, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is February 1, 2023, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue $ 32,165

$ 33,671

$ 116,609

$ 117,929

Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue 8,336

6,348

25,249

22,649

Research and development 9,771

7,046

35,338

24,655

Marketing and sales 4,574

4,387

15,262

14,043

General and administrative 3,085

3,305

11,816

9,829

Total costs and expenses 25,766

21,086

87,665

71,176

Income from operations 6,399

12,585

28,944

46,753

Interest and other income (expense), net (250)

117

(125)

531

Income before provision for income taxes 6,149

12,702

28,819

47,284

Provision for income taxes 1,497

2,417

5,619

7,914

Net income $ 4,652

$ 10,285

$ 23,200

$ 39,370

Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B

















common stockholders:















Basic $ 1.76

$ 3.72

$ 8.63

$ 13.99

Diluted $ 1.76

$ 3.67

$ 8.59

$ 13.77

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings

















per share attributable to Class A and Class B common















stockholders:















Basic 2,638

2,765

2,687

2,815

Diluted 2,640

2,799

2,702

2,859

Share-based compensation expense included in costs and

















expenses:















Cost of revenue $ 186

$ 149

$ 768

$ 577

Research and development 2,366

1,882

9,361

7,106

Marketing and sales 239

206

1,004

837

General and administrative 217

169

859

644

Total share-based compensation expense $ 3,008

$ 2,406

$ 11,992

$ 9,164



META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,681

$ 16,601 Marketable securities 26,057

31,397 Accounts receivable, net 13,466

14,039 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,345

4,629 Total current assets 59,549

66,666 Non-marketable equity securities 6,201

6,775 Property and equipment, net 79,518

57,809 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,673

12,155 Intangible assets, net 897

634 Goodwill 20,306

19,197 Other assets 6,583

2,751 Total assets $ 185,727

$ 165,987







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,990

$ 4,083 Partners payable 1,117

1,052 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,367

1,127 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,552

14,873 Total current liabilities 27,026

21,135 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,301

12,746 Long-term debt 9,923

— Other liabilities 7,764

7,227 Total liabilities 60,014

41,108 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 64,444

55,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,530)

(693) Retained earnings 64,799

69,761 Total stockholders' equity 125,713

124,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 185,727

$ 165,987

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 4,652

$ 10,285

$ 23,200

$ 39,370

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

















operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 2,376

2,014

8,686

7,967

Share-based compensation 3,008

2,406

11,992

9,164

Deferred income taxes (1,173)

748

(3,286)

609

Impairment charges for leases and leasehold improvements 1,805

—

2,218

—

Abandonment charges for data center assets 1,341

—

1,341

—

Fair value adjustments for non-marketable securities 328

(16)

463

(232)

Other 244

50

178

105

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable (1,698)

(2,038)

231

(3,110)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 854

817

162

(1,750)

Other assets 54

(165)

(106)

(349)

Accounts payable 876

876

210

1,436

Partners payable 102

151

90

(12)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,303

2,562

4,210

3,544

Other liabilities 439

414

886

941

Net cash provided by operating activities 14,511

18,104

50,475

57,683

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment (9,043)

(5,401)

(31,431)

(18,690)

Proceeds relating to property and equipment 55

31

245

123

Purchases of marketable debt securities (741)

(6,093)

(9,626)

(30,407)

Sales of marketable debt securities 1,750

16,340

11,083

31,671

Maturities of marketable debt securities 513

1,598

2,075

10,915

Purchases of non-marketable equity securities —

(2)

(5)

(47)

Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets (62)

(521)

(1,312)

(851)

Other investing activities (3)

(123)

1

(284)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,531)

5,829

(28,970)

(7,570)

Cash flows from financing activities















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (656)

(1,507)

(3,595)

(5,515)

Repurchases of Class A common stock (6,863)

(20,063)

(27,956)

(44,537)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net —

—

9,921

—

Principal payments on finance leases (235)

(172)

(850)

(677)

Other financing activities 695

—

344

1

Net cash used in financing activities (7,059)

(21,742)

(22,136)

(50,728)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 424

(130)

(638)

(474)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 345

2,061

(1,269)

(1,089)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 15,251

14,804

16,865

17,954

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 15,596

$ 16,865

$ 15,596

$ 16,865



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

















consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,681

$ 16,601

$ 14,681

$ 16,601

Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 294

149

294

149

Restricted cash, included in other assets 621

115

621

115

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 15,596

$ 16,865

$ 15,596

$ 16,865





META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 1,760

$ 606

$ 6,407

$ 8,525 Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 3,319

$ 3,404

$ 3,319

$ 3,404 and other current liabilities















Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current

$ 291

$ 73

$ 291

$ 73 liabilities and other liabilities















Other current assets through financing arrangement in accrued

$ 16

$ 508

$ 16

$ 508 expenses and other current liabilities















Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and

$ 310

$ 340

$ 310

$ 340 other current liabilities

















Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Advertising $ 31,254

$ 32,639

$ 113,642

$ 114,934 Other revenue 184

155

808

721 Family of Apps 31,438

32,794

114,450

115,655 Reality Labs 727

877

2,159

2,274 Total revenue $ 32,165

$ 33,671

$ 116,609

$ 117,929















Income (loss) from operations:













Family of Apps $ 10,678

$ 15,889

$ 42,661

$ 56,946 Reality Labs (4,279)

(3,304)

(13,717)

(10,193) Total income from operations $ 6,399

$ 12,585

$ 28,944

$ 46,753

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP revenue $ 32,165



$ 33,671

$ 116,609



$ 117,929 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 revenue using 2021 rates 2,012







5,956





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 34,177







$ 122,565





GAAP revenue year-over-year change % (4) %





(1) %



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 2 %





4 %



GAAP advertising revenue $ 31,254



$ 32,639

$ 113,642



$ 114,934 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 advertising revenue using 2021 rates 1,977







5,896





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 33,231







$ 119,538





GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % (4) %





(1) %



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 2 %





4 %























Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,511



$ 18,104

$ 50,475



$ 57,683 Purchases of property and equipment, net (8,988)



(5,370)

(31,186)



(18,567) Principal payments on finance leases (235)



(172)

(850)



(677) Free cash flow $ 5,288



$ 12,562

$ 18,439



$ 38,439

