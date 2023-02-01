Kendall Hunt Expands Middle School Science Offering

Anchored Science by Mi-STAR allows students to become solution builders

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall Hunt K-12, a division of Kendall Hunt Publishing Company, is expanding their middle school science offerings to include an innovative science curriculum - Anchored Science by Mi-STAR. The program incorporates the best that the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) have to offer and empowers students to use science and engineering practices to address relevant, real-world issues.

The new Anchored Science by Mi-STAR curriculum allows students to become solution builders addressing and working their way through challenges within each of the curriculum's units. Each of the unit challenges promote learning by piquing students' interest at the beginning of the unit and providing a framework for each of the unit's lessons.

Seven themes are the foundation for the 21st century societal topics and challenges, including: water resources, Earth and energy resources, sustainable ecosystems, food and agriculture, public and human health, Earth and space systems and infrastructure and the built environment.

"Our K-12 team is extremely excited to add this all-new, student-centered science curriculum into our middle school program offerings. With this new addition, our curricula options will continue to provide teachers and students with the right tools and resources they need for continued success year-after-year," said Kendall Hunt K-12 Vice President Charley Cook.

The curriculum was written for the needs of students and teachers at the forefront and provides numerous opportunities for equitable learning, student assessments, professional learning and ongoing community support. It will be available digitally and in print.

"This partnership is an important step to ensure the investment many have made—including the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, the National Science Foundation, the Michigan Department of Education, and schools and districts throughout the state—in developing Mi-STAR into the most innovative middle school science curriculum in the nation," said Marianne Semones, Mi-STAR program director.

Mi-STAR was created by faculty and staff at Michigan Technological University and launched in 2015 with a $5 million grant from the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. Now a partnership of universities, school districts and professional societies, Mi-STAR has received support from the National Science Foundation, the Michigan Department of Education's MiSTEM Advisory Council, and schools and districts throughout Michigan.

About Kendall Hunt:

Kendall Hunt has a 75-year history of providing innovative educational solutions. As the publisher of hands-on science, mathematics, and gifted curricula for grades K-12, we are also the leading partner in open educational resource offerings, including Illustrative Mathematics and OpenSciEd. In conjunction with offering a variety of stand-alone K-12 products, ConstructEd, a division of Kendall Hunt, allows both educational institutions and teachers to create made-to-order, customized textbooks or digital products using existing products or creating their own. For more information, visit www.k12.kendallhunt.com.

