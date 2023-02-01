Capital Tactics Advises Cincinnati based Meister International in Sale to Shorehill Capital

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc., a transaction advisory firm based in Cincinnati Metro market, today announced the sale of Meister International to Power Grid Components, Inc., a Shorehill Capital portfolio company. Shorehill is based in Chicago, IL. Meister is a distributor of electrical infrastructure components. The transaction expands Power Grid's national presence in the electrical component industry and affords Meister additional growth opportunities as a strategic fit with Power Grid. The transaction closed in November 2022.

Capital Tactics, advisor to Meister, guided negotiation of the transaction elements, including deal structure, executive contracts and facility leases, and provided due diligence guidance to facilitate successful completion of the transaction.

Brian Reed, Managing Director of Meister, said "Meister's breadth and depth of products and channel relationships complement Power Grid's, making this a natural fit for both companies. The combined companies provide a more complete set of solutions."

Rick McClure, President and CEO of Power Grid, added, "Meister is a well-respected name in the industry and an important strategic expansion for us. This transaction intensifies our relationships into key customer and product sets."

Lisa Benzinger, Senior Advisor of Capital Tactics, commented "This transaction illustrates the principle that, under the right circumstances, one-plus-one-equals-three, and ensures a continued growth trajectory for both Power Grid and Meister."

About Power Grid Components, Inc.

Power Grid is a leading supplier of high-quality mission critical electrical products used in electric power grids. The company was formed to acquire companies that supply products used in the North American electric power grid.

About Meister International

Meister has been distributing high-quality porcelain insulators and porcelain bushings to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and users of switchgear, transformers, and bus-duct around the world since 2003.

About Capital Tactics Inc.

Capital Tactics, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, provides buy-side and sell-side transaction advisory services to industry, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs. Services include guidance in Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Raising, Due Diligence, and Financial Management. Capital Tactics was founded by Dino Lucarelli, CPA, a former public company Chief Financial Officer and industry veteran in corporate finance and management.

