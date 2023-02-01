Boeing CFO Brian West to Speak at Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 15

Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer Brian West will speak at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 15th at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Visit https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen131/ba/1644627 to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

