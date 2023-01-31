Virtual Prep Course with Innovative Format Yields Dramatically Improved MCAT Scores

Students who used Blueprint Prep's MCAT Live Online course scored an average of 15 points higher on the MCAT.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep, a premier test preparation and professional training company, has achieved dramatic results with a new course for medical school applicants. The company reports that students who used its bichronous virtual MCAT Live Online course saw test score increases of 15 points on average. This is a potentially critical difference in a test environment where five points separate the average score (506) from the average accepted score (511).

The applicant pool at dozens of medical schools swelled by double-digit percentages in late 2020, prompting administrators to raise admissions standards that were high to begin with. Some top medical schools now report admissions rates under 1%. Meanwhile, the nation faces a shortage of physicians—medical associations calculate an additional 48,000 primary care and 72,000 non-primary care doctors would be needed to meet current demand.

As the competition to secure a spot in medical school intensifies across the country, and the need for skilled medical practitioners grows, access to high-quality test prep and professional prep resources will hold greater and greater value for those in the field. Learning solutions like Blueprint Prep's MCAT Live Online course have an important role to play, not only in allowing students to show admissions officers their full potential, but also in combating burnout and abandoned applications, and in laying a foundation for success by introducing the frameworks and skills students will go on to master in medical school.

Like its LSAT counterpart, MCAT Live Online has an innovative format Blueprint Prep calls "bichronous virtual," in which live virtual sessions are melded with asynchronous videos, practice exams and resources. This course design allows students to learn at their own pace while offering them the structure and greater opportunity for engagement that comes from live instruction.

"With the LSAT Live Online course, we saw that the engaging content and personalized elements gave students an edge in absorbing concepts," says Thom Dimmock, former instructor and Associate Director of Academics at Blueprint Prep. "That same advantage is now galvanizing our MCAT Live Online students. It's another resounding piece of evidence in favor of the bichronous virtual model we've pursued with these programs."

The MCAT Live Online course has a wide range of components intended to combine the strengths of live and self-paced education. With two dedicated MCAT instructors per session, 15 full-length MCAT exams, high-yield content like flashcards, videos and animations, and access to resources from the Association of American Medical Colleges, the course empowers users to take control of their learning and begin their medical journeys with confidence. Blueprint Prep has also included a customizable study planner that allows learners to reschedule and retake live classes, a unique feature that addresses longstanding problems with synchronous learning.

Reviews of the course so far have been overwhelmingly positive. "The layout of the live online course best fit my needs when preparing for the MCAT. I enjoyed having independent time to learn content and then meeting once or twice a week in a group, which really helped solidify my knowledge and learn new strategies. Highly recommend." Blueprint Prep's leaders believe this kind of enthusiastic response springs from the company's emphasis on knowing and fulfilling users' needs.

"Our mission has always been about more than just allowing professionals to cobble together enough information to pass one exam," says Matt Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of Blueprint Prep. "From the beginning, we wanted to take traditional education and transform it into a coherent structure of lifelong professional preparation, in which each resource is helpful and connected to the one before it. That is the kind of support learners deserve as they work to advance in highly-skilled fields."

To learn more about Blueprint Prep's MCAT Live Online course, visit: https://blueprintprep.com/mcat/live-online.

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

