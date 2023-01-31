uni Becomes Official Sponsor of National Signing Day at IMG Academy

The partnership supports student-athletes that are writing the next chapter of their athletic careers at IMG Academy

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From starting lines to dotted lines. uni, in partnership with IMG Academy, is sponsoring National Signing Day for its student-athletes. National Signing Day is a remarkable occasion when student-athletes commit to the next chapter of their athletic and academic careers. IMG Academy will host a National Signing Day event on the Bradenton, Florida campus, which is home to more than 1,400 student-athletes annually.

From starting lines to dotted lines. uni, in partnership with IMG Academy, is sponsoring National Signing Day.

Start Your Story

The partnership is a continuation of uni's "Start Your Story" campaign, focused on supporting inspiring individuals who are writing the next chapter of their lives. While a picture portrays the memorable moment a student-athlete signs their intent, the pen is the tool that forever marks the milestone.

"Athletics and academics represent a powerful and formative part of our unique stories, which is why we support National Signing Day. It's a significant milestone, ushering in an exciting new chapter for these remarkable student-athletes. We are privileged that our brand and our products can help memorialize these pivotal moments as they embark on the next phase of their inspiring journey", says Mike Parker, President of uni North America.

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences. uni will be providing all graduating seniors with a package to help them start their next chapter. More information about the partnership can be found at https://www.imgacademy.com/about-img-academy/sponsors/uniball

"Every student-athlete dreams of the day they put pen to paper and declare where they will be spending the next chapter in their academic and athletics careers," said Vanessa Taveras, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at IMG Academy. "uni is the perfect partner to help celebrate and inspire this once in a lifetime moment for our IMG Academy student-athletes."

About uni

For more than 135 years, uniball has been the leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered in Illinois, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball, Posca, Emott, and Pin brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit uniballco.com.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

Online college recruiting, via the NCSA brand, providing student-athletes content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com .

Media Contact: Kevin King

(646) 406-5743

kevin.king@mediamonks.com

uni logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE uni