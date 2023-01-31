OSF Digital Acquires Original Shift to Expand Its Multi-Cloud Capabilities

OSF establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice and strengthens its position in the high-tech industry

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced the acquisition of Original Shift, a U.S.-based Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce CPQ and Billing and a focus on the high-tech industry. This acquisition establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice for OSF, expands its multi-cloud capabilities, strengthens OSF's position in the communications, media, and technology vertical, and adds to OSF's robust portfolio of products and services. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Original Shift offers its clients strategic planning and delivers quote-to-cash projects that help customers drive transformation, gain operational efficiencies, and scale their businesses. Original Shift's customers include companies primarily in the high-tech industry. Together, OSF and Original Shift will serve a vast North American customer base with innovative solutions and excellence.

"I am delighted to welcome Original Shift to the OSF Digital team," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "This acquisition further grows our Salesforce portfolio to provide more services to our B2B clients. I look forward to the expertise and capabilities Original Shift brings to OSF."

"As an organization that challenges our clients to shift how they do business, our values are closely aligned with OSF Digital," said Marissa Plume, CEO of Original Shift. "OSF Digital's global presence, as well as their multi-cloud expertise, will bring value to our clients in the high-tech industry. We are excited about the opportunities joining OSF will bring to our team."

OSF Digital, an award-winning digital transformation company with over 2,500 Salesforce certifications, is committed to driving digital transformation for its customers. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify clients' unique requirements and launch innovative solutions to specific markets and industry verticals.

OSF Digital has more than 2,200 employees and 49 offices worldwide. With more than 1,400 global clients, OSF Digital has served some of the world's most well-known brands, such as L'Oreal, Urban Barn, Marks and Spencer, Wharton University of Pennsylvania, Burton Snowboards, and many others.

Last year, OSF Digital acquired FitForCommerce, Datarati, netnomics, Kolekto, Aarin Inc., and Oegen Ltd.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

