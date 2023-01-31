Allied Van Lines Receives Highest Honor Set by Women for Outstanding Customer Experience

Allied Van Lines has earned the 2023 Women's Choice Award by being recommended by 85% of female customers

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the trusted referral source for women, the Women's Choice Award has recognized Allied Van Lines for their exceptional customer recommendation rating, earning it the coveted 2023 Women's Choice Award®. In a national survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award, over 85% of Allied Van Lines female customers who have had experience with the brand's products say they would recommend Allied Van Lines to their friends and family.

As recommendation ratings are the pinnacle for determining true brand loyalty, the Women's Choice Award is a powerful indicator of a brand's commitment to their customers. The Women's Choice Award seal also represents Allied's commitment to empowering women to make the best consumer choices for themselves and their families.

Women are decision makers and motivators who value recommendations, referrals, and brands that reflect what matters most to them. Over 90% of female consumers value the opinion of other women when making purchasing decisions. The Women's Choice Award seal delivers the trusted, third-party validation that women seek to give them the confidence to choose one brand over others based on the experiences of other women.

"The moving experience often comes at a stressful time for a family. Allied takes great care to listen to our customers and understand what is important to them, allowing us to help reduce the stress of managing through a life-changing event," says Steven McKenna, vice president and general manager of Allied Van Lines. "We appreciate the recognition of our efforts as heard through the voice of women, who play such a key role in the relocation of families."

Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award says, "With so many choices in the marketplace today, the Women's Choice Award is a one-stop solution to help the most important consumer: women, simplify their choices so they can spend less time searching and more time on what matters in life. When a woman sees the Women's Choice Award seal, it provides an unparalleled level of trust and validation, putting her mind at ease, which is priceless. We congratulate Allied Van Lines for their focus on excellence, a commitment that is recognized by women consumers nationwide."

Allied is an award-winning moving and specialized transportation services' company. Established in 1928, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and a recognized global brand of SIRVA BGRS Worldwide, Inc., a leader in providing global moving and relocation services to corporations, consumers, and governments around the world. Allied is recognized as The International Moving Company of the Year for five years by Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards, "America's Most Recommended Moving Company" by the Women's Choice Award® and by Newsweek as delivering "America's Best Customer Service." Allied is the Official Partner of the Salvation Army, the Susan G Komen Foundation, and a top donor to Move for Hunger. Allied is a ProMover® member of the American Trucking Association.

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., created the Women's Choice Award as the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women.

