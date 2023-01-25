Tampa General Hospital and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council Partner to Grow the Tampa Medical and Research District

The partnership aims to establish Tampa as a globally renowned destination for world-class

clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council today announced a partnership to expand and enhance Tampa's burgeoning Medical and Research District. This district, inspired by renowned medical districts in the nation's greatest cities, houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by one of the largest academic health institutions in the nation – Tampa General Hospital and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

Together through this partnership, the Tampa Medical and Research District will attract renowned clinicians and researchers, resulting in increased access to experts, cutting-edge research, education and technology for patients and students. Serving as a collaborative, economic engine for the greater Tampa Bay area, the district will stimulate new partnerships, and create prosperity through new jobs, thriving industries and a healthier population in this region. Additionally, and based on a study by the Washington Economics group, the district is expected to ultimately generate over $8.3 billion in annual economic impact to the state of Florida every year, and support more than 57,900 jobs.

"Tampa Bay not only serves as home to Tampa General Hospital/Florida Health Sciences Center, one of the nation's leading academic health systems, but is a growing hub for innovation, research and biotechnology. This city is uniquely well-positioned to fuel a world-class medical and research district, and we are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council to expand this further and amplify its impact," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital/Florida Health Sciences Center.

Per the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council will support Tampa General Hospital with a land use survey and planning, strategic partnership creation, talent attraction, research and life science business recruitment, workforce housing project identification and marketing services over the course of five years.

More specifically, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council will hire a new Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences to serve as project manager in the partnership with Tampa General Hospital. The organization will also provide additional strategic leadership, community development, and administrative services as the district is developed. First steps will involve a survey of land within the existing boundaries defined by Tampa General Hospital to assess potential development and redevelopment sites for medical, research and health care business use.

"The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is proud to partner with Tampa General Hospital to realize its vision for a globally renowned Medical and Research district," said Craig J. Richard, CEcD, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. "This partnership aligns perfectly with the EDC's own strategic plan goals for business recruitment, placemaking, and talent attraction and development — allowing our team to exercise its diverse strengths in the creation and promotion of this innovative new district that will shape the economic future of our region."

The health care industry is Hillsborough County's fastest-growing employment sector, adding more than 17,000 jobs since 2018. In the past decade, Hillsborough County's life sciences sector has transformed with the addition of global giants Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen and Pfizer as well as innovative younger companies such as Axogen, Vycellix, Morphogenesis and Verséa Health. More than 80 colleges, universities, and specialized training providers in the Central Florida region ensure a plentiful supply of talent in the pipeline to power the industry's growth.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT THE TAMPA BAY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is the lead designated economic development agency for Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. Established in 2009 as a partnership between the public sector and private corporate investors, the EDC works to advance a diversified local economy that is beneficial to all by attracting, expanding and retaining quality employers, a talented workforce and investment, focusing within targeted industry sectors, including Corporate Headquarters, Financial and Professional Services, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Defense and Security, Distribution and Logistics, and Manufacturing. The EDC exists because of the generous support of more than 100 corporations, Hillsborough County, and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace.

