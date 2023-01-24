2023 Higher Education and Research Compliance Conferences from SCCE & HCCA

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) & Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) is pleased to announce this year's Higher Education Compliance Conference and Research Compliance Conference, June 11–13, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/SCCE) (PRNewswire)

These professional education and networking events will be held in Phoenix, AZ, running concurrently. Registration for one event includes access to sessions from both conferences.

When asked about the unique dual structure of these conferences, SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack said, "Hosting side-by-side conferences on Higher Education compliance along with Research compliance is a unique opportunity for these communities to learn and network together."

Higher Education

SCCE's Higher Education Compliance Conference will allow attendees to explore a variety of higher education compliance issues alongside industry leaders including:

Title IX

Clery Act

Privacy and security

Compliance training

Risk assessments

Conflicts of interest

Investigations

Research

HCCA's Research Compliance Conference features educational sessions led by experienced professionals on a range of research compliance topics including:

Program effectiveness

Investigations

Conflict of Interest & disclosures

Human subject protection

CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

Research misconduct

Data management and sharing (DMS)

Staffing and diversity

Controlled substance diversion

Investigational device exemption (IDE)

Sessions will cater to a variety of experience levels; compliance professionals at any phase of their career, and in any role, are encouraged to attend. Attendees can earn up to 21.6 live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs) for participating, and qualified attendees have the option to sit for the Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP)® or the Certified in Healthcare Research Compliance (CHRC)® certification exam, offered on the last day of each conference.

For more information or to register, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2023highered or www.hcca-info.org/2023research

About SCCE & HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession and expanded in 2004 with the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) to serve the global compliance and ethics community across all industries. With a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is the premiere nonprofit global association furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) & Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)