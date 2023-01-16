iSportsman to Sponsor YouTuber Mike Rogers on Late-Season Mule Deer Hunt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSportsman knows the most important part of getting outdoors is connecting with a like-minded community and pursuing passions that bring personal fulfillment. To celebrate this sentiment, iSportsman will sponsor YouTuber and active-duty service member Mike Rogers, @TLOMikeRogers, as he embarks on a late season desert mule deer hunt in Arizona this Jan. 13- Jan. 20.

Mike's content appeals to his audience due to his kind-spirited and down-to-earth nature. A self-described "regular guy," Mike embarked on his hunting journey just five years ago, and it quickly became his passion. Now, as an avid bow hunter, he hits the fields whenever he can.

"Hunting filled that part of me that I had been missing for so long since joining the military," Mike said. But the journey to success wasn't easy.

"I was eating my tag for two years," Mike explained "There's so much misleading information about getting started out there, you have to filter through and make sure you're listening to the right experts."

Noticing this gap, Mike began documenting his experiences on YouTube and contributing to the thriving community of military-affiliated outdoorsmen. From basic scouting and hunting explorations to breaking down the specifics of iSportsman opportunities, such as Camp Pendleton lottery draws, Mike aims to create content for people like him.

Mike will continue this effort in Arizona, on a hunt sponsored by iSportsman. There, he intends to wake up early and hike the mountains for the best vantage point over the vast amount of land to hopefully find a deer he can harvest. In addition, Mike will be sharing the ways iSportsman has helped him—and those like him—get outdoors.

As an avid iSportsmanGX user, Mike is excited to share what other services iSportsman provides. Such as iSportsmanARX which allows private landowners to have the same customizable land management services and security as the DoD and federal lands currently utilizing iSportsmanGX, and iSportsmanX which is available in its beta stage and will act as a search engine tool to connect military members to outdoor recreational activities.

