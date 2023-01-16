InventHelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Spray Product for Wigs (CLM-583)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a wig hairstyle while also blending the wig lace with the user's natural skin tone for a more natural look," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the LE'MORVEUX. My design could eliminate the hassle of constantly fixing a wig or going to the salon for expensive wig maintenance."

The invention provides an effective way to maintain the look and style of a wig. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using makeup to conceal the wig lace. It also helps secure the wig hairstyle in place. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an all-in-one formula that is easy to apply so it is ideal for wig wearers of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-583, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

