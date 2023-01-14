APA CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of APA Corporation - APA

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into APA Corporation (NasdaqGS: APA) formerly Apache Corporation.

In early 2020, the Company disclosed that it "materially reduced planned investment and currently has no future drilling plans at Alpine High," an oil-and-gas resource play in the Permian Basin that the Company had portrayed in prior years as highly viable and profitable. Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding Alpine High's attributes, performance, and commercial viability despite having independent internal technical information indicating otherwise. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether APA's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to APA's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

