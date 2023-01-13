Travelex and Collette Travel team up to offer travel insurance products and services

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services, an industry-leading U.S. travel insurance provider, and Collette Travel Service, Inc., an award-winning premium tour operator, have announced a partnership that enables Collette to offer Travelex travel insurance products and services, effective Jan. 3, 2023.

Travelex Insurance Services

"We're excited for this opportunity to provide our travelers with some of the industry's best insurance plans and services," said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer at Collette. "Travelex's quality insurance products, superb customer service record and claims payment history convinced us to partner with them. We think our clients will be very happy with Travelex's offerings."

Travelex President and CEO Shannon Lofdahl said Travelex has been working with the Collette team for several months to design and implement travel protection plans for Collette's travelers. "Our teams worked together to complete implementation and agent training for the launch," Lofdahl said. "We're ready to serve Collette's travelers as they explore the world."

About Travelex Insurance Services

For over 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

About Collette

Since 1918, Collette has been sharing our love of travel. Today, our worldwide travel collection features comprehensive land tours, river cruises, rail journeys, small group tours, family trips, garden holidays and more. True adventures go beyond incredible destinations or inclusive packages, and Collette delivers a sense of possibility across all seven continents. With Collette, travelers wake each morning on tour with new experiences in front of them, and, when their heads hit the pillow, they know it was an amazing day. Best of all, Collette seamlessly handles the details. All you have to do is enjoy the adventure. Learn more at GoCollette.com.

