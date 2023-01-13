Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 27, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/236726104

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 330-3573

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0677

Conference ID: 4440924

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial-In Number: (647) 362-9199

Replay Access Code: 4440924

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2022, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.36 billion in total assets, $2.74 billion in total loans and $2.71 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contact:

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO

Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO

Phone: (703) 893-7400

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.