Julia Garner, Selena Gomez and Emma D'Arcy Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actors Julia Garner, Selena Gomez, and Emma D'Arcy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Julia Garner, Selena Gomez, and Emma D'Arcy Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Golden Globes (PRNewswire)

Garner, double nominee and winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series radiated natural elegance in pieces from classic diamond pieces from De Beers Jewellers including a statement diamond necklace and mismatched delicate diamond earrings.

Gomez, nominated for nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy opted for sweeping statement diamond drop earrings and pear-shaped diamond rings.

De Beers looks at the 80th Golden Globe Awards include:

Julia Garner, Double Golden Globe Nominee for Best Actress in a Limited Series made for TV and Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama Series

De Beers Swan Lake Diamond Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 23.95 carats

De Beers Classic Marquise Diamond Stud Earring set in 18K White Gold

De Beers Dewdrop Diamond Single Ear Cuff set in 18K White Gold

De Beers Five Line Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.75 carats

Selena Gomez, Golden Globe Nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy

De Beers Aden Diamond Earrings set in Platinum, 10.12 carats

De Beers Volute Pear Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 6.80 carats

De Beers Adonis Rose Pear Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 5.39 carats

Emma D'Arcy, Golden Globe Nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

De Beers Aura Yellow Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 4.07 carats

De Beers Enchanted Lotus High Jewelry Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 5.74 carats

Cole Hauser, Yellowstone Actor

De Beers Talisman Rough Diamond Cuff Links set in 18K Yellow Gold

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 35 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

