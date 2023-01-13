InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bottle for Carbonated Beverages (BMA-5714)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved bottle for carbonated beverages to help prevent the contents from going flat and losing flavor," said an inventor, from Woburn, Mass., "so I invented the COMPARTMENTED BEVERAGE BOTTLE. My design helps to preserve the taste from the first sip to the last sip."

The patent-granted invention provides an improved way to package a carbonated beverage. In doing so, it prevents the gases from rising and escaping through the top of the bottle. As a result, it helps keep the contents fresh and carbonated for a longer period of time. The invention features a practical design that is easy and fun to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy carbonated beverages. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BMA-5714, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

