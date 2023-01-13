Hi-Lite Airfield Services, A Subsidiary of Frontline Road Safety, Completes the Acquisition of Axtell's, Inc.

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Lite Airfield Services ("Hi-Lite"), a subsidiary of Frontline Road Safety ("Frontline"), today announced the acquisition of the airfield marking business of Axtell's, Inc. Frontline, a portfolio company of The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), is a family of operating companies that provides pavement marking and ancillary services to a variety of end markets and customers.

The Axtell's, Inc. transaction marks Frontline's ninth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020. Headquartered in Jermyn, Pennsylvania, Axtell's, Inc. is a leading pavement marking business specializing in general airfield pavement maintenance. Hi-Lite and Axtell's, Inc. will operate as an integrated business going forward, with the same crews and leadership team members dedicated to providing customers with best-in-class airfield pavement marking and maintenance services.

"Hi-Lite and Axtell's, Inc. are a natural fit as both teams share an unwavering commitment to performing work of the highest quality, providing unparalleled levels of customer service, and operating with a 'safety-first' culture," said Chris Miller, President of Hi-Lite Airfield Services.

"Axtell's, Inc. has always taken great pride in the quality of services we provide to our customers. We are thrilled to partner with a business that has the same values," said Robert Butts, Vice President of Axtell's, Inc. "Partnering with Frontline and Hi-Lite will provide us with a tremendous opportunity to expand our reach and capabilities."

"We are excited to make this investment and look forward to adding additional best-in-class operations to the Frontline platform in 2023 and beyond," said Mitch Williams, CEO of Frontline Road Safety.

Over the last several years, Sterling has executed on its investment thesis to build a leader in the road safety and infrastructure maintenance industry. Through organic growth and further acquisitions, Sterling intends to continue building Frontline into the leading platform for road safety solutions with best-in-class local execution capabilities. Sterling has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the growth of their businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 64 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.1 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

View original content:

SOURCE Frontline Road Safety