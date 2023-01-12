WILSON SIGNS RISING TENNIS STAR, MARTA KOSTYUK, AS FIRST HEAD-TO-TOE WILSON ADVISORY STAFF MEMBER

Kostyuk to play and wear Wilson, further cementing the brand's leading role in tennis

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces its partnership with professional tennis player, Marta Kostyuk, as the first complete Wilson ambassador, across rackets, footwear and clothing. Just over one year ago, Wilson got into the technical apparel business– matching its level of industry-leading excellence in sports equipment with sportswear that is second-to-none. Now, Kostyuk becomes the first Wilson Advisory Staff member to wear and play Wilson, head-to-toe, as she continues her rise to the top.

"Wilson is committed to equipping athletes with all they need to succeed on and off the court, and there is nobody better to join forces with than Marta Kostyuk," says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. "Marta has an extremely sharp game, and we look forward to not only expanding Wilson's impact in the sport of tennis, but also supporting her as she grows her competitive edge and personal brand."

The 20-year-old Ukrainian touted the Blade v8 racket, custom Wilson Sportswear and the Rush Pro 4.0 tennis shoes on-court at the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament last week, where she made the quarterfinals. The Wilson sportswear design team will continue to develop custom apparel for Kostyuk that mirrors the innovative quality available to consumers. Kostyuk will continue to feature these pieces, as well as new performance rackets and footwear silhouettes, as she builds on her career-high world rankings of 49 in singles (Feb. 2022) and 39 in doubles (Sept. 2022).

"Growing up in a tennis family, Wilson has always been a trusted staple in my game for as long as I can remember," says Marta Kostyuk. "It feels surreal to officially be playing and wearing Wilson; a partnership that I know will inspire and evolve, just as the game does."

The partnership launches in tandem with Wilson's latest tennis sportswear collection, inspired by the first Major of the season. The line, available for both women and men, is available beginning today on wilson.com. Top silhouettes include women's Match Point Tee Lite, Players Cropped Polo and Wrap It Up Tennis Skirt, as well as men's Players Seamless Polo, Players Seamless Crew and Tournament Short.

Kostyuk joins Wilson's roster of incredible athletes, with the strongest global ambassador network in the sport of tennis. As a Wilson Advisory Staff member, Kostyuk will offer valuable insights and test Wilson's performance tennis products, as well as work with Wilson's sportswear design team on inspiration and direction for the future. For more information and to shop Marta's looks, please visit wilson.com.

Note: Pros often customize the racket they use. Racket specifications on endorsed consumer models may vary from the models used by Pros for match-play.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

