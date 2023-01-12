Middletown Medical and Honest Medical Group have partnered with the goal of improving the overall health care experience for physicians and patients with Medicare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Middletown Medical and Honest Medical Group (Honest) are pleased to announce our joint venture partnership in the Hudson Valley of New York state. This new partnership aims to improve clinical outcomes, slow disease progression, and improve the quality of life for patients with Medicare.

Middletown Medical and Honest Medical (PRNewswire)

Founded nearly 40 years ago, Middletown Medical is a top tier, multi-specialty medical group of 140 doctors with primary and urgent care services, and more than 20 specialties delivering care to over 100,000 patients throughout Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

Honest, a respected provider enablement organization, was purpose-built to empower primary care physicians in local communities to transform the standard of care for Medicare patients. By forming local partnerships with leading physician groups, like Middletown Medical, Honest provides financial backing, real-time data insights, coordinated care delivery, and clinical support teams so physicians can truly put their patients first.

"Putting our patient's care first is always our top priority," said Darcy L. Shepard, Chief Executive Officer of Middletown Medical, P.C. "Entering into an equal partnership with Honest is an example of that commitment. It's an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to the positive impact this new relationship will have for our patients with Medicare and our physicians."

Together, the organizations will focus on value-based, whole-person-centric care for seniors. The collaboration offers clinical and financial resources, as well as technology and data, to empower Middletown's physicians to provide quality services to patients when and where they need them. With help from Honest, physicians can focus more on the unique needs of their patients and deliver custom care supporting physical, behavioral, emotional, and social needs.

"We chose Middleton Medical as a partner due to their continued commitment to clinical care delivery in the Hudson Valley," said Dr. Aric Coffman, CEO of Honest. "Our value-based care alignment as shown by their existing investments in population health infrastructure and services offers the opportunity for real impact to patients with Medicare in the Hudson valley community."

About the Middletown Medical Organization

Middletown Medical is a multi-specialty physicians' group dedicated to providing patients with top quality, comprehensive care in a warm and caring environment which delivers care to over 100,000 patients throughout Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties in New York state.

About Honest Medical Group

Honest Medical Group is a Nashville-based, privately-owned company that partners with physicians to improve their patients' care experience and to reduce costs for people with Medicare. Honest provides financial backing, real-time data insights, care management teams and administrative staff so physicians can put their patients first. Honest was founded by Adam Boehler, Abe Sutton, and Matt Kim, healthcare innovators and founders of Rubicon Founders, a health care investment firm focused on building transformational companies.

For more information, visit HonestMedicalGroup.com or connect with Honest at @honestmedicalgroupon Facebook, @honestmedgroupon Twitter, and Honest Medical Group on LinkedIn.

