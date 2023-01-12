Mars Kicks Off 2023 With Three Delicious New Ice Cream Flavors

Coming to a Freezer Near You: M&M'S® Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, DOVE® Mini Sticks and TWIX® Cookie Dough Ice Cream Will Delight Ice Cream Lovers

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars added three new innovations to the company's ever growing ice cream portfolio, ensuring 2023 is off to a sweet start for ice cream fans nationwide.

Each of the new products brings an irresistible mix of flavor profiles set to satisfy every taste and inspire moments of everyday happiness. Whether you are craving dark chocolate with almonds, cookie dough, or cookies and cream flavors, the new announcement from Mars ensures there's something for everyone to enjoy:

M&M'S® Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches : M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches offer a multi-texture experience. The combination of M&M'S chocolate candies, baked chocolate cookies, cookie pieces, and creamy rich ice cream in one place offers a fun treat that is often only found in ice cream parlors, ensuring M&M'S is bringing the ice cream shop experience straight to your home. M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are available in singles and in packs of four (3.5 fl. oz).

DOVE® Mini Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate and Almonds : The first of its kind, a premium dark chocolate and almond combination on a bar. DOVE Ice Cream's new offering is a perfectly portioned, mini-ice cream bar meant to satisfy any sweet craving. The product is available in packs of six (1.85 fl. oz per bar).

TWIX® Cookie Dough Ice Cream: Pulling inspiration from the recently released TWIX Cookie Dough bars, TWIX Ice Cream introduced TWIX Cookie Dough Ice Cream, a delicious combination of soft cookie dough bites, real chopped TWIX bars, creamy vanilla ice cream, and a caramel swirl in every bite. The product is available in pints (16 fl. oz).

"Mars is excited to kick off the New Year by announcing three new, delicious ice cream products," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "We know that introducing new varieties and flavors of ice cream to fans can bring more moments of happiness, joy and togetherness, which is why we have paired our delicious Mars Ice cream with some of our most iconic brands in the Mars portfolio like DOVE, M&M'S and TWIX. Our new offerings promise consumers a delicious at-home ice cream experience that can be enjoyed all year long."

M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, DOVE Mini Sticks and TWIX Cookie Dough Ice Cream have begun to hit shelves now, with nationwide availability in March. More information about each of the products can be found on MMS.com, DoveChocolate.com and TWIX.com.

