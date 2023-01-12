IGEL Announces Agenda and Sponsors for DISRUPT23 - The Ultimate Global EUC Event

The world's premier leaders and innovators in EUC including Microsoft, HP, LG, Lenovo, Citrix, and VMware will convene for 2.5 days of inspiring thought leadership and in-depth technical bootcamp sessions at the only global event focused on end user computing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced the agenda and sponsors for the 2023 DISRUPT End User Computing (EUC) Forums taking place in Munich, February 14-16, 2023 and Nashville, Tennessee, April 3-5, 2023. DISRUPT is the only global event focused on end user computing and the delivery of secure, high-performance digital workspaces to increasingly distributed hybrid workforces, from the cloud.

(PRNewsfoto/IGEL) (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to welcome the global EUC community to DISRUPT23," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "This year, we expect to bring together 35+ technology and channel partners and over 2,500 attendees, who will leave the event armed with new tactics and strategies to enable end-users to thrive in today's world of hybrid work – from anywhere. People will leave inspired, re-energized, and ready to go back to their organizations with actionable ways to use the technologies and solutions enabled by IGEL and our IGEL Ready partner ecosystem to optimize and secure the rapidly evolving modern work experience."

Say "YES" to a new, groundbreaking, multi-faceted EUC offering from IGEL



In November 2022, IGEL announced that it was ending production of IGEL-branded Universal Desktop (UD) endpoint devices and partnering with HP, Lenovo, LG, and others to deliver IGEL OS, enabling partners and customers to derive more value from their investments in Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware VDI, DaaS and SaaS solutions.

During DISRUPT23 in Munich, IGEL will unveil a brand-new endpoint focused platform offering that promises to usher in a vastly simpler, more secure, and more flexible way for IT organizations to enable end-users to easily access any form of cloud-delivered digital workspace – from anywhere. This comprehensive new set of technologies will include IGEL's next generation of its managed endpoint operating system, IGEL OS 12, Universal Management Suite (UMS) 12 and additional cloud services set to revolutionize endpoint security, ease of management, and end-user experience.

"With this revolutionary new offer, we are taking a major step forward in terms of changing the game for both IT teams and end-users accessing cloud-delivered digital workspaces," said Ayres. "For example, onboarding a new employee and their device will be as easy as unboxing the new device, inputting their email address, initial assigned password, and language selection, and they will be able to launch straight into their Microsoft, VMware, or Citrix workspace."

Say "YES" to market-leading insights on the modern workplace



In advance of DISRUPT23, IGEL has assembled an exciting line-up of EUC industry thought leaders and innovators who will offer insights and best practices on navigating the modern world of hybrid work. The event will also offer Technical Bootcamps presented by IGEL, Citrix, Microsoft, Nerdio, VMware, and Workspot featuring expert-led business and technical breakout sessions focused on delivering a rich Windows experience that's secure, manageable, and cost effective, across VDI, DaaS, and SaaS.

DISRUPT23 presenters include:

Jed Ayres , CEO, IGEL

Matthias Haas , Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director, IGEL

Mark Templeton , Chairman, Workspot, Inc. ; Director, Corellium ; Director, LucidLink ; and, Director, Reltio

Sridhar Mullapudi , General Manager, Citrix

Scott Manchester , Director of Product Management Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, Microsoft

Sumit Dhawan , President, VMware

Alex Thatcher , Director, Cloud Connected Devices Group, Cloud Clients, HP

Jörg Schmidt , EU Cloud Business Leader, LG

Andy Nieto , Global Healthcare Solutions Manager, Lenovo

Tarkan Maner , Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix

Jitendra Deshpande , Senior Vice President & Head of Engineering, Citrix

Chris Fleck , Vice President & Technical Fellow, Citrix

Christian Reilly , VP, Technology Strategy - Head of Technology Strategy Organization

Citrix

Calvin Hsu , Vice President of Product Management, Citrix

James Hsu , Product Management, Citrix

Christiaan Brinkhoff , Principal Product Marketing Manager, Windows 365, Microsoft

Shawn Bass , CTO, End User Computing, VMware

Skip Gumble , Global Sales & Business Development - EUC Horizon Cloud Services & Application Delivery, VMware

Spencer Pitts , Digital Workspace Chief Technologist, VMware

Brad Peterson , VP of Marketing, Workspot

Ruben Spruijt , Sr. Technologist, Nutanix

Simon Binder , Digital Workplace Architect, Telia Cygate

Hermann Ramacher , Managing Partner, ADN Distribution GmbH

Mark P. Mills , Author of "The Cloud Revolution: How the Convergence of New Technologies Will Unleash the Next Economic Boom and A Roaring 2020s"

Simon Clark , CEO, Aimar Foundation

Doug Keeley , CEO & Chief Storyteller, STORIES RULE!

Esther Barthel , Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) - Azure Microsoft

Bernhard Tritsch , Owner and Principal Consultant, Dr. Tritsch IT Consulting

Simon Townsend , Field CTO, EMEA, IGEL

Jason Mafera , Field CTO, North America , IGEL

Fredrik Brattstig, EMEA Technology Evangelist, IGEL

To explore the agenda for the DISRUPT23 Munich, click here. A preliminary agenda for DISRUPT23 Nashville is available here.

Say "YES" to world-class sponsors



IGEL is the only company in the world to host global events focused solely on end user computing (EUC) and bringing together industry leaders and innovators from all corners of the EUC Universe. DISRUPT23 will feature an Expo Hall where attendees will get first-hand access to technical product and services demonstrations by IGEL Ready partners and event sponsors. Further, the event will include participation from leading EUC resellers, distributors, and user communities.

Diamond-level event sponsors and exhibitors include LG Business Solutions, HP, and Lenovo. Platinum-level sponsors are Citrix, Flexxible, Microsoft, Nerdio, VMware, and Workspot. Gold-level sponsors include 7SIGNAL, ControlUp, and PrinterLogic. Silver-level sponsors include 10ZIG, Alludo (formerly Parallels), Cameyo, DeviceTrust, eG Innovations, Intel, Liquidware, Liquit, LoginVSI, Nexthink, Nutanix, FRAME by Nutanix, Rimo3, Seal Shield and Tricerat. Distribution partners sponsoring DISRUPT23 are ADN Distribution GmbH, Arrow Electronics, and Ingram Micro.

DISRUPT23 will is also being supported by top IGEL channel partners in EMEA and North America including Alchemy Tech Group, Bechtle, e360, Ferroque Systems, Group24, IntraSystems, NetPlans Cloud Solutions, SHI, SVA, and XenTegra. IGEL is also pleased to be receiving support from the Citrix User Group Community (CUCG) and VMware User Group (VMUG).

Say "YES" to attending DISRUPT23



The Munich DISRUPT EUC event will be held at the INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort and in North America, IGEL will welcome attendees to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Registration is $399 per person. To register, visit: www.disruptEUC.com.

IGEL on Social Media



Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IGEL Technology